When it comes to gaming mice the current trend seems to be the lighter the better. This allows for easier movement, less fatigue, and a nice low number for bragging rights to put on the box. Mouse makers around the world are finding ways to shed just a few extra grams, which is especially true of wireless mice, given the extra weight added by the battery. Still, companies like SteelSeries are doing their best to get that weight down, even if it means stamping diamonds out of a mouse's plastic exterior.

ELECTRONICS ・ 32 MINUTES AGO