An estimated $10 million value of narcotics had been seized in a drug raid Thursday, Duncanville police said Friday. 4 adults and one juvenile had been detained. Two of them are anticipated to face federal narcotics prices, whereas the others weren’t involved within the criminality, Duncanville police said in a information launch. Police did not launch the identities of those arrested, saying they’d not been arraigned.

DUNCANVILLE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO