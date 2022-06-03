Do-over? Hot Vax Summer Part 2 | Under the Covers with Danica Daniel

More power to all the single folks in their Soaring ‘20s. After a disappointing #HotVaxSummer, meet the New Yorkers looking to get frisky in 2022. Twenty-something Kiarra Souffront is in her first polyamorous relationship, and Joshua Wiscovitch exclusively told The Post that he got an offer to be someone’s “sex buddy.”

Neither experience would have happened before the pandemic, our host Danica Daniel explains. Singles aren’t playing games anymore after losing two years to the coronavirus. At least one man directly told her on the street: “We are having a romantic conversation and we shall exchange numbers.” Find out more in this edition of “Under the Covers.”

