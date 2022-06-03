ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Woman Gored, Thrown '10 Feet Into the Air' By Bison at Yellowstone National Park

By Kristina Truong
ourcommunitynow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 25-year-old woman approached the bison near Black Sand Basin. On Monday, a 25-year-old woman from Ohio was gored by a bison at Yellowstone National Park, reports the National Park Service. This is the first reported incident this year of a visitor "threatening a bison (getting too close to the animal)...

ourcommunitynow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Knox Pages

Wolf Pen Spring is the hidden gem of Rabbit Ridge with a tie to the Underground Railroad

NEWCASTLE -- Straddling the border between Knox and Coshocton Counties just outside Newcastle, Rabbit Ridge is typical of the Appalachian foothills that wrinkle eastern Ohio. Perhaps the last thing you’d expect to find there is a stone mansion with a Gothic arch over its front door. But it is there. You can’t see Wolf Pen Spring from the road, but the historic building is tucked away on private property only rarely opened to the public.
COSHOCTON, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Kayaker rescued in Paint Creek after overturning in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A woman is alright after she overturned her canoe on Saturday. It happened along Paint Creek in Ross County after the woman reportedly launched from Waters Edge on route 772 at around 4 p.m. Water rescue crews were able to launch to the area and...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Idaho State
columbusfreepress.com

Franklintown, 1797-2022 and Columbus’ Contradictions

Early Franklinton and Columbus’ forgotten beginnings. Dismissed, when even noticed by City government and city residents alike, Columbus’ historical, political, economic, social, and cultural origins lay in Franklinton. The district is now on the southeastern edge of downtown but it was long the center. Historians, geographers, archaeologists, and genealogists can read the signs on the ground and in the libraries. But they are unknown to most residents including the governing class and their inseparable developers. Among many reasons are Columbus’ lack of any traditions of professional self-study, the failings of its educational and cultural institutions, and the disinterestedness of its journalists. (See my essays on the City of Columbus and the University District in Columbus Free Press; contrast them, for example, with Ed Lentz’s Columbus Dispatch’s antiquarian vignettes always taken out of historical context and without consideration of significance. Franklinton is not in the index of only serious scholarly book on Columbus, Kevin Cox, Boomtown Columbus. Ohio State University Press, 2021)
COLUMBUS, OH
WLWT 5

Ohio veteran scales 100 feet down ravine to save trapped puppy

An Ohio veteran is credited with saving the life of a puppy that became trapped after falling down a ravine. The Ross County Humane Society said it received a call about the puppy that had fallen 80-100 feet down the ravine. The puppy landed on a slate ledge near a small waterfall.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Motorcyclist killed in west Franklin County crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A motorcyclist died after a car attempted to pass another vehicle Saturday evening, deputies say. According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, the crash occurred just before 8 p.m. in the area of Amity Road, south of Feder Road, in Prairie Township. Deputies said a...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
visitfairfieldcounty.org

9 of the Best Antique Stores in Ohio

If you like the thrill of scavenger hunts or escape rooms, then you may not be the type to automatically rush into an IKEA when it’s home decorating time. Antiquing is more than just shopping; it’s an experience. And with all the antique stores in Ohio, you just know there are always some great finds around the corner. With that in mind, here are a few of our favorite general and/or niche antique shops in Ohio.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park#Bison#Accident#The National Park Service
Galion Inquirer

Living Uptowne has its perks

GALION — During its nearly two centuries of existence, one of the oldest commercial buildings in Galion has gone through many changes. Nonetheless, Central Hotel has remained perched in the heart of the city, on downtown square’s southwest corner, since the mid-19th century. Guests at the regal brick...
GALION, OH
WLWT 5

WATCH: Ohio deputy dared to participate in students' slip-and-slide

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — An Ohio deputy couldn't back down from a dare while he was at a school on Friday. Community relations Deputy Jason Hollenbach with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office was dared by students at Franklin Woods Intermediate School at South-Western City Schools to participate in their slip-and-slide fun during their field day.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
ashlandsource.com

New law requires flashing lights on Amish buggies at all times

ASHLAND — Gov. Mike DeWine signed a bill earlier this week that requires Amish buggies and other animal-drawn vehicles to display a yellow flashing light while driving on public streets. Republican representatives Darrell Kick of Loudonville and Scott Wiggam, of Wooster, co-sponsored the law, House Bill 30, that is...
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
spectrumnews1.com

Powell man is Memorial Tournament Volunteer of Year

DUBLIN, Ohio — Whether it's securing credentials or making sure the pros get to the place they need to be, former OSU student and golf enthusiast, Nico Franano, is the guy to go to. The Powell resident began volunteering for the Memorial Tournament eight years ago. "I wanted to...
POWELL, OH
Delaware Gazette

New park plans take shape

LEWIS CENTER — Preservation Parks of Delaware County is inviting the public to an open house next week to see the concept plan for a new property. The open house is from 4-7 p.m. on June 8 in Orange Friends Church, 3467 E. Orange Road, Lewis Center. The church is near the new park. Attendees may see the plans and speak to Preservation Parks staff. There will be exhibits on habitat restoration projects and planned facilities as well.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy