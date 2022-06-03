ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Opinion: Rec marijuana: Bring it home

By CSBJ Editorial Board
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s time for Colorado Springs to bring recreational marijuana retailers in from the cold. Since retail marijuana sales were legalized in 2012, our city remains one of the few in Colorado that prohibit recreational marijuana sales, and the arguments for lifting that prohibition have often centered around money: We’re missing out...

Comments / 4

canibaslover
3d ago

Cannabis is the best medicine on earth. It will replace 99.9% of all medication in your medicine cabinet. I’ve been dealing with spinal stenosis and fibromyalgia for 10 years I’ve had chronic pain that nothing at the doctors have ever given me for pain control has come close to helping me with pain relief like cannabis. It also helps with anxiety depression motivation your appetite the list goes on and on🍀💜❤️

2
