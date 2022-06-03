Epson WorkForce DS-790WN scanner review

We've spotted three fantastic Alienware gaming laptop deals featured on the official Dell store right now that are great buys if you're looking for a premium machine. First up, the cheapest of the three is this Alienware m15 R6 model for $1,099.99 (was $1,549.99) (opens in new tab), which features an RTX 3060 graphics card, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and an Intel Core i5-11400H processor. These aren't super-duper high-end specs but this one is a decent buy if you're looking for 1080p gaming performance on a relatively reasonable budget. This listing is one of the cheapest Alienware gaming laptop deals (opens in new tab) we've seen in recent months - and it still comes with the great screen and design these machines are known for.

COMPUTERS ・ 29 MINUTES AGO