Epson WorkForce DS-790WN scanner review

By Mark Pickavance
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDecent hardware ably supported by excellent software. The DS-790WN is ideal for ad hoc scanning exercises and single-user solutions. It isn’t cheap, but this is a complete solution that fits well into most document imaging workflows. Epson was one of the first companies to exploit USB for scanning...

TechRadar

Samsung killed the perfect smartphone for remote work with a dumb move

Back in 2017, Samsung introduced a feature called Dex which transformed your Android smartphone into a fully fledged desktop PC complete with mouse and keyboard support. It was - for many users - a life changer and provided with a compelling alternative to other desktop OS like Windows, Ubuntu or MacOS.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Grell Audio TWS/1 review

The Grell Audio TWS/1 are here to shake up the big names in wireless earbuds, and they succeed. They sound fantastic, and we can easily forgive slightly weak noise cancellation when the music is this good. Pros. +. Direct, positive and enjoyable sound. +. Good spec and battery life. +
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Huge Alienware gaming laptop deals knock up to $1,050 off RTX machines

We've spotted three fantastic Alienware gaming laptop deals featured on the official Dell store right now that are great buys if you're looking for a premium machine. First up, the cheapest of the three is this Alienware m15 R6 model for $1,099.99 (was $1,549.99) (opens in new tab), which features an RTX 3060 graphics card, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and an Intel Core i5-11400H processor. These aren't super-duper high-end specs but this one is a decent buy if you're looking for 1080p gaming performance on a relatively reasonable budget. This listing is one of the cheapest Alienware gaming laptop deals (opens in new tab) we've seen in recent months - and it still comes with the great screen and design these machines are known for.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

The Honor X9 5G is the brand's latest mid-range powerhouse

The Honor X9 5G is the latest addition into its reliable X-series, further expanding the brand’s collection to bring powerful technology to more users. Backed by major technical innovations, the Honor X9 5G offers a stand-out design, high-end battery technology and reliable 5G performance. Industry-leading processor and RAM Turbo...
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Hands on: Samsung QN90B Neo QLED 4K TV review

Samsung’s next-to-flagship QN90B Neo QLED 4K TV delivers ample HDR brightness, along with deep and detailed blacks courtesy of a Mini-LED backlight with the company’s new Shape Adaptive Light Control System. A few aspects of its performance left us scratching our heads during our relatively brief hands-on test, but the QN90B for the most part met expectations for a high-end, and correspondingly high-priced, TV.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Five best upgrades the iPhone 14 Pro could bring

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are still a good few months away at the time of writing, with a September launch looking likely, and the wait is feeling long because leaks and rumors suggest there’s a lot to look forward to. This sounds like it’s...
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Hands on: Nreal Air AR glasses review

- Very limited list of compatible phones. The Nreal Air AR glasses aren't the first device in this category to launch, but their usefulness and relatively budget-friendly price could see them achieve more mainstream appeal than their predecessors and rivals. Essentially, the Nreal Air are a pair of sunglasses that...
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

PocketBook Era is a 7-inch Kindle alternative with speakers

Amazon Kindles and Kobo tablets are some of the you can buy and yet neither company has a single option with built-in speakers. Of course, smaller players in the ebook reader market play by different rules and are already offering ereaders that boast speakers. The latest one is the PocketBook Era.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Ring is adding a bunch of new service features - but there’s a catch

Popular smart home (opens in new tab) video doorbell camera company Ring is adding features, raising service fees, and making some customers very angry. Ring is expanding its Protect Basic Plan (opens in new tab), allowing people to save videos up to 180 days, introducing discounts for other security devices, and expanding bulk video downloads to 50 at once. These three additions will be released in July 2022, and there are four more features in the pipeline.
ELECTRONICS

