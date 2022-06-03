Guest Commentary: From Battle Abbey to Virginia Museum of History & Culture

Mark your calendars as the City of Newport News and the Downtown Newport News Merchants and Neighbors Association, Inc. commemorate history and celebrate freedom with 12 days of exciting and impactful Juneteenth events. Spend time coming together for “unity in the community” as we recognize the end of slavery in the United States through education, awareness and commemoration! All events are free and open to the public; limited seating at indoor events. Expressions: June 8-19During normal business hours, visit Denbigh Community Center, Brittingham-Midtown Community Center, Doris Miller Community Center, Newport News Visitor Center or the Newport News Parks & Recreation main office to receive free Juneteenth give-a-away novelties and take photos with a curated background. Juneteenth Community Parade: Saturday, June 11, 10 a.m.-noonJefferson Ave. from 33rd St. to King-Lincoln ParkCome watch the only Juneteenth parade on the Peninsula! Starting at Brooks Crossing, the 75-unit parade will travel 1.5 miles through the Southeast Community, arriving at King-Lincoln Park where there will be food trucks and music from the Mosaic Streel Orchestra.

