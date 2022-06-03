ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Central-Current Conditions

KULR8
 3 days ago

————— City/Town, State;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity...

www.kulr8.com

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Rounds of stormy weather set to strike central, eastern U.S. this week

While thunderstorms have been lurking across much of the Plains for several days, the northeastern United States has enjoyed a stretch of calm and dry weather, complete with low humidity and seasonable late-spring temperatures over the weekend. But AccuWeather forecasters say a change is on the way, as rain, thunderstorms and a surge in humidity are set to make for an unsettled first half of the week. In the Plains, some storms may even turn severe.
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Gigantic tornado hits Texas amid severe thunderstorms

A huge tornado struck northern Texas as a wave of intense thunderstorms powered over the state.Videos show a huge twister swirling over the plains near Morton, Texas, just outside of Lubbock.TEXAS TORNADO: Video showed a massive tornado near Morton, Texas moving slowly over the ground, causing damage and power outages in the area. pic.twitter.com/lDzJIZyWOu— KAMR Local 4 News (@KAMRLocal4News) May 24, 2022The tornado appeared to be immensely wide, spiralling down from a storm cloud above and whipping up dust and dirt as it swept over the flat land.There do not seem to be any reported injuries from that tornado...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State#Weather Condition#Baton Rouge#Sw#Sse#Wnw#Nne#Ene#Ese#Sd
The Weather Channel

Severe Thunderstorms Possible From the Midwest to Plains Into the Weekend

Severe thunderstorms could hit parts of the Plains and Midwest into the weekend. Strong wind gusts and hail are the main threats. Scattered severe storms could hit parts of the Midwest and Plains through the weekend on the heels of Thursday's destructive damaging wind event in parts of those regions.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
natureworldnews.com

Intense Heatwave Expected to Bring 100 Degrees in Texas Next Week

Following an unusually warm May for the region, June is already off to a warm start for much of the south-central United States. According to AccuWeather experts, Mother Nature is about to crank up the heat and throw areas of the region into blistering temperatures early next week, threatening numerous daily temperature records.
TEXAS STATE
AccuWeather

'Atmospheric teeter-totter' to bring big changes to central US

After days of persistent rain and, in some instances, severe weather, AccuWeather meteorologists say that a change is on the way in the central and southern Plains just in time for the holiday weekend. Although severe weather was primarily to the east of the Plains on Wednesday, persistent rain continued...
The Independent

Rain, snow slow New Mexico fire, but hot, dry weather looms

The largest wildfire in North America slowed to a near standstill in northern New Mexico Tuesday amid light rain and a bit of snow in the mountains as nearly 3,000 firefighters scrambled to get ahead of a worsening fire forecast in the days ahead.The Memorial Day weekend historically marks the beginning of the primary wildfire season across many parts of the Southwest. But wildland blazes already have burned an area larger than the state of Delaware this year in extremely dry conditions created by lingering drought and climate change.In Arizona, a new fire briefly forced evacuations Tuesday near Flagstaff....
ENVIRONMENT
UPI News

Heat wave to bring 100-degree temperatures to Texas

June is already off to a toasty start for much of the south-central United States following an abnormally warm May for the region. AccuWeather forecasters say Mother Nature is set to dial up the thermostat and send parts of the region to sweltering levels early next week, which will put several daily temperature records in jeopardy.
TEXAS STATE
Agriculture Online

Dry conditions lessen across the Corn Belt

Despite having the most intense areas of drought in the Corn Belt, some Kansas farmers are struggling to find a break in the weather long enough to wrap up the planting season. "We are 100% done with corn and about 20% complete with soybeans," says Jacquelyne Leffler, who farms in...
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy