PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. — Authorities are reminding people to "Be Bear Aware" following a bear sighting in Phelps County. The Phelps County Sheriff's Office said in a statement on Facebook that a bear had been sighted Wednesday in the area of Newburg. A video shared by the sheriff's office showed what appeared to be a black bear running into the woods. No further information on the bear was provided.

