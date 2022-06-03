Missing: J’vonte Boykin

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A man wanted in connection with the September 2021 shooting death of a man in Atlanta was taken into custody Thursday in Cleveland by federal agents. Jumel Lewis, 42, was arrested by members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at a residence on the 1000 block of East 146th Street in the South Collinwood neighborhood, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. He was wanted by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia on a warrant for aggravated murder in the death of Jamal Riley, 28, on Sept. 29.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO