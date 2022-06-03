ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shaker Heights, OH

Missing: J’vonte Boykin

By Laura Morrison
Cleveland News - Fox 8
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND (WJW) — FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working...

fox8.com

cleveland19.com

‘Large police presence’ at Cleveland FBI building

10-year-old shot in head, taken to Cleveland hospital in critical condition. A bomb squad robot was used by the Cleveland Police Department near the FBI Field Office. Fundraiser in Lorain held to support family of woman killed outside of Sheffield Village McDonald’s. This is a recording of 19 News...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Duo wanted by FBI after robbing 2 Cleveland banks

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A duo is wanted by the FBI after robbing two banks Saturday morning, and officials have asked for the community’s help to find them. Both robberies happened June 4 about 30 minutes apart from each other, according to a press release. The first robbery happened...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

2 homes devastated after being consumed by fire in Elyria

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Two homes were engulfed in flames after a 3-alarm fire broke out in Elyria on Sunday afternoon, according to Elyria Fire Chief Joseph Pronesti. The fire happened at around 1:15 p.m. on June 5 at a garage in the 700 block of Park Avenue, according to a press release.
ELYRIA, OH
Cleveland.com

Woman robbed by group of males: Lakewood Police Blotter

LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Robbery: Madison Avenue. Police received a call at 10:08 a.m. on May 25 about a woman who said she was robbed by a group of males on Madison Avenue between Belle and St. Charles avenues. Police located five juvenile suspects, and evidence was turned over to Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court prosecutors, according to a police spokesman.
LAKEWOOD, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Cuyahoga County BDD, South Euclid PD arrange K-9 meet, greet with clients

Cuyahoga County Board of Developmental Disabilities support administrator Jessica Galbraith coordinated with the South Euclid Police Department to arrange a June 1 meet and greet with their K-9 officer, K9 Kaos, and her client, Will Smith, at the police department headquarters. His roommates, whom he lives with in Seven Hills...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Public Safety
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Wayne Dawson honored at Fathers and Families Day

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland’s historic League Park is hosting a free Fathers and Families Day on Saturday to provide a fun day of family bonding. The Cuyahoga County Fatherhood Initiative is sponsoring the event from 10 a.m. from 4 p.m. where children and their fathers, stepfathers and father-figures can enjoy games and activities, baseball group […]
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Suspect in Atlanta homicide arrested in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A man wanted in connection with the September 2021 shooting death of a man in Atlanta was taken into custody Thursday in Cleveland by federal agents. Jumel Lewis, 42, was arrested by members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at a residence on the 1000 block of East 146th Street in the South Collinwood neighborhood, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. He was wanted by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia on a warrant for aggravated murder in the death of Jamal Riley, 28, on Sept. 29.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Missing: Jaiona Franklin

CLEVELAND (WJW) — FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Ohio. Jaiona Franklin is 17 years old. She was reported missing in Warren on May 22. Anyone with information is asked to call 330-675-2730.
WARREN, OH

