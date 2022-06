DETROIT – A Flood Watch is in effect for Lenawee, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne Counties from now until 8:00 a.m., Tuesday. We go from mostly sunny skies to overcast skies as again gets warmer today. Those clouds will lower and thicken and give rise to rounds of showers and thunderstorms from this afternoon through tonight. Some of those storms have the potential of having damaging wind and water.

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO