Florida State

Tropical System Takes Aim at Florida Coast

By Bruce Mikells
 3 days ago
The remnants of a Pacific Hurricane are in the process of strengthening to become a tropical cyclone in the Atlantic Basin. Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center say the area of disturbed weather they've been watching since last week has moved over the warm waters of the southern Gulf of Mexico...

The Associated Press

Storm watches posted for Florida as system moves into Gulf

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tropical storm watches were posted Thursday for Florida, Cuba and the Bahamas as the system that battered Mexico moves to the east. The National Hurricane Center in Miami said the storm once known as Agatha in the Pacific Ocean will be known as Alex in the Atlantic Ocean basin.
Off Our Couch

The Attack OF The No-See-Ums On Sanibel Island, Florida: How To Avoid The Pain!

It was the 4th of July weekend, a weekend normally spent traveling, celebrating, or both. Yet for us, the weekend meant more this year. It was time for a short getaway and a break from the uncertainty and stress of the times. My wife and I had been wanting to visit the shell-covered sands on the beaches of Sanibel Island for quite some time. I even thought about the splendor of finding a coveted, full-size conch shell. I was certain this would be a memorable trip for us and it was, but only because it was the most painful and irritating vacation we’ve ever had! When people experience pain, most sane people zealously attempt to avoid repeating the experience, so when you encounter ongoing pain while visiting somewhere, should you ever revisit that place again? That’s the question I’m pondering as I lay on the sofa lathering over $50 dollars of anti-itch creams and aloe on my hundreds of welts and bumps courtesy of Florida’s little-known pests called no-see-ums.
