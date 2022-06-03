In the presence of a dealer in purple cloth

Irene (Magel) Braune, 90, of Three Rivers, Texas, passed away Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at the Live Oak Nursing Center surrounded by family members. Irene was born August 6, 1931, in the Lenz Community in Karnes County to Henry and Hattie (Rokohl) Magel. She graduated from Three Rivers High School and married the man of her dreams, Albert Braune, on October 24, 1950. She was a faithful member of Our Savior Lutheran Church and worked many years in the office helping the secretary get ready for Sunday worship services. She was a homemaker where her “home sweet home” welcomed many family and friends of all ages. Nana, known by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, was a loving and caring grandmother who loved cooking and baking for them and spoiling them with her famous homemade bread and cinnamon rolls. She enjoyed camping and boating at the lake, checking her black angus cattle and bowling for many years.

