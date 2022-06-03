ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beeville, TX

In the presence of a dealer in purple cloth

 3 days ago

“Reach one, teach one, save one.” Those words are not a bad evangelism motto. The process of bringing a person to Christ is meeting them in their neighborhood and sharing your story. Today we read of Paul reaching Phillipi with the word of God, because that is where...

Skidmore-Tynan celebrates 2022 graduates

“To my classmates, I hope you know that you have been a great source of motivation. I wish you only the very best. Thank you for the memories and may God bless each of you.”. These were the words valedictorian Anil Patel said to the Skidmore-Tynan High School graduating class...
SKIDMORE, TX
Robby Nash Makes the Sparkling City by the Sea a Little Brighter

Nash Pressure Washing is a mobile cleaning contractor that specializes in cleaning the exteriors of houses, apartment complexes, local restaurants and commercial buildings. It was founded by Robby Nash, who started the business in 2003 using just the back of his truck, working evenings and weekends with a cold water pressure washer and a hose reel. But in 2015, both Nash’s business and family grew. Nash and his wife Rachel welcomed their first child, Olivia, and they also made the decision to take his operation to the next level. “There was no option for failure, and I had to fight to succeed,” said Nash.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Beeville, TX
The Legacy Lives On: Water Street Market

In the 1980s, Brad Lomax fell in love with Corpus Christi, Texas. Shortly after, he also fell in love and married his wife, Liz. And without any prior experience in owning a restaurant, they went on to become two of the most successful and well-known restaurateurs in the city. Their family perpetuates the legacy, with son Richard Lomax taking over Water Street Oyster Bar, the Sushi Room and Executive Surf Club. And just minutes away, their son Ben and daughter-in-law Lesley Lomax have BUS (Bar Under the Sun) in the former Greyhound Bus Station on Chaparral Street.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Irene (Magel) Braune

Irene (Magel) Braune, 90, of Three Rivers, Texas, passed away Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at the Live Oak Nursing Center surrounded by family members. Irene was born August 6, 1931, in the Lenz Community in Karnes County to Henry and Hattie (Rokohl) Magel. She graduated from Three Rivers High School and married the man of her dreams, Albert Braune, on October 24, 1950. She was a faithful member of Our Savior Lutheran Church and worked many years in the office helping the secretary get ready for Sunday worship services. She was a homemaker where her “home sweet home” welcomed many family and friends of all ages. Nana, known by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, was a loving and caring grandmother who loved cooking and baking for them and spoiling them with her famous homemade bread and cinnamon rolls. She enjoyed camping and boating at the lake, checking her black angus cattle and bowling for many years.
THREE RIVERS, TX
Christ
Corpus Christi ISD livestreaming graduation ceremonies

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Editor's Note: The above video is from a previous report about a veteran receiving his high school diploma 39 years after joining military. Corpus Christi ISD will be holding their high school graduations on Friday and Saturday. Family and friends can watch the events live...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Things to Do in and around Corpus Christi this Weekend: June 3-5

Our favorite summer series is back! The 2022 Bay Jammin’ Concert & Cinema Series begins this Friday and runs every Friday until August 12 at 7:30 pm at Cole Park Amphitheater. Moviegoers can enjoy an entire summer filled with action, adventure, and comedy with family-friendly and closed-captioned films. Don’t forget to pack your blankets, lawn chairs, snacks, and drinks!
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Bay Jammin' Concert & Cinema Series returns

The 2022 Bay Jammin’ Cinema Series returns to the Cole Park Amphitheater Friday, June 3. The City of Corpus Christi sais the family movie night is free to attend. It's located at 1526 Ocean Dr. The movies shown will be family-friendly and closed-captioned. If you plan to attend, the city said you'll need to bring you own picnic blankets, folding chairs, and snacks.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Auto-pedestrian accident on Houston Highway

VICTORIA, Texas – Victoria Police responded to an auto-pedestrian accident Friday night. It happened at approximately 10:37 pm Friday night when a 37-year-old man was crossing Houston Highway when a car going eastbound struck the man. The man who was hit was taken to a local hospital and then transferred to a hospital in San Antonio with non-life-threatening injuries. Police...
VICTORIA, TX
Dennis Ray Fenner

Dennis Ray Fenner was born December 13, 1949 to Elroy & Ardanella Blaschke Fenner in Kenedy, TX. He attended Kenedy High School and graduated in 1968. He received his Bachelors in Criminal Justice from Central Texas College in Killeen, TX. Dennis was a life long member of the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Kenedy, TX.
KENEDY, TX

