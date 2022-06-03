COVID-19: How Cases in the San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

The U.S. reported over 429,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending June 1, bringing the total count to more than 82.9 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 996,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 28.4 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 31.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 35.0 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 30.0% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX metro area consists of Bexar County, Guadalupe County, Comal County, and five other counties. As of June 1, there were 27,997.0 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 San Antonio residents, 9.0% higher than the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 25,694.8 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the San Antonio-New Braunfels metro area, Bexar County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of June 1, there were 29,195.7 cases per 100,000 residents in Bexar County, the most of any county in San Antonio-New Braunfels, and far greater than the county with the lowest incidence. In Bandera County, there were 16,488.9 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in San Antonio-New Braunfels.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the San Antonio-New Braunfels metro area, unemployment peaked at 13.8% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 4.6%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Texas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of June 1 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of June 1 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of June 1 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of June 1 per 100,000 residents 30980 Longview, TX 284,796 55,536 19,500.3 1,335 468.8 13140 Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX 395,174 77,511 19,614.4 1,450 366.9 46340 Tyler, TX 227,449 45,716 20,099.5 969 426.0 47020 Victoria, TX 99,674 20,253 20,319.2 445 446.5 28660 Killeen-Temple, TX 444,716 90,972 20,456.2 1,209 271.9 43300 Sherman-Denison, TX 131,014 27,210 20,768.8 636 485.4 12420 Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX 2,114,441 466,279 22,052.1 3,585 169.5 45500 Texarkana, TX-AR 149,292 33,241 22,265.8 721 482.9 10180 Abilene, TX 170,669 39,345 23,053.4 890 521.5 36220 Odessa, TX 160,579 37,628 23,432.7 703 437.8 26420 Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX 6,884,138 1,614,809 23,457.0 15,984 232.2 19100 Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX 7,320,663 1,773,337 24,223.7 18,779 256.5 47380 Waco, TX 268,361 65,016 24,227.1 968 360.7 33260 Midland, TX 173,816 42,225 24,292.9 521 299.7 32580 McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX 855,176 209,244 24,467.9 3,911 457.3 48660 Wichita Falls, TX 141,999 34,927 24,596.7 714 502.8 11100 Amarillo, TX 263,776 65,834 24,958.3 1,282 486.0 21340 El Paso, TX 836,062 209,923 25,108.5 3,737 447.0 15180 Brownsville-Harlingen, TX 421,666 106,324 25,215.2 2,035 482.6 18580 Corpus Christi, TX 428,548 111,756 26,077.8 1,835 428.2 17780 College Station-Bryan, TX 258,029 70,899 27,477.1 558 216.3 41700 San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX 2,468,193 691,019 27,997.0 7,874 319.0 31180 Lubbock, TX 316,474 97,510 30,811.4 1,415 447.1 41660 San Angelo, TX 117,986 41,229 34,944.0 553 468.7 29700 Laredo, TX 273,526 96,750 35,371.4 1,036 378.8

