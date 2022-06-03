ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Island County, IL

This Is the County in the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0fzAL9SI00 More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 - more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island metropolitan area, which covers parts of Iowa and Illinois, a total of 1,048 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 274 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 305 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, this is not the case in some parts of the city.

The broader Davenport metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Rock Island County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Rock Island County stands at 333 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island metro area, Rock Island County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 1, 2022.

These are all the counties in Illinois where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Rock Island County, IL 333 484 23,646 34,352
2 Mercer County, IL 299 47 26,636 4,180
3 Henry County, IL 245 121 26,395 13,056
4 Scott County, IA 230 396 24,360 41,969

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Coronavirus
Local
Illinois Health
Davenport, IA
Government
Rock Island County, IL
Health
City
Davenport, IA
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Iowa Government
Rock Island County, IL
Government
County
Rock Island County, IL
Local
Iowa Health
Davenport, IA
Health
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties In the Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Slowest

After adding over 429,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 82.9 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 990,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average […]
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Metropolitan Areas#Covid#Americans
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

117K+
Followers
79K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy