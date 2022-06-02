A 3400-year-old city emerges from the Tigris River

Vladimir Putin has threatened to hit new targets in Ukraine if the West were to send longer-range rockets to the country under siege from Russia. “We will strike at those targets which we have not yet been hitting,” the Russian president said. It came as the UK announced it would send long-range rocket launchers to Ukraine to boost the fightback in the eastern Donbas region. These can strike targets up to 80 km away.The US has also vowed to send $700m (£557m) of military support to Ukraine, including four precision-guided, medium-range rocket systems, as well as helicopters, Javelin anti-tank systems, radars, tactical vehicles and more.Mr Putin threatened strikes on new targets when discussing if Washington sent longer-range rockets. Read More Why did Russia invade Ukraine? The conflict explainedSeveral explosions rock Ukraine’s capital Kyiv, says mayor Vitali KlitschkoUkraine forces pushing back Russia in SievierodonetskUkraine condemns Emmanuel Macron’s ‘don’t humiliate Russia’ comments

POLITICS ・ 26 MINUTES AGO