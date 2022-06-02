ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

A 3400-year-old city emerges from the Tigris River

washingtonlatest.com
 4 days ago

A team of German and Kurdish archaeologists have uncovered a 3400-year-old Mittani Empire-era city once located on the Tigris River. The settlement emerged from the waters of the Mosul reservoir early this year as water levels fell rapidly due to extreme drought in Iraq. The extensive city with a palace and...

washingtonlatest.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Don't close the embassy, U.S. ambassador tells Russia

LONDON, June 6 (Reuters) - Russia should not close the U.S. embassy despite the crisis triggered by the war in Ukraine because the world's two biggest nuclear powers must continue to talk, the U.S. ambassador to Moscow was quoted as saying on Monday. President Vladimir Putin has cast the invasion...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Old City#Mosul#Antiquities#German#Kurdish#Mittani Empire#University Of Freiburg#University Of T Bingen
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Putin threatens new targets as UK to send long-range missiles

Vladimir Putin has threatened to hit new targets in Ukraine if the West were to send longer-range rockets to the country under siege from Russia. “We will strike at those targets which we have not yet been hitting,” the Russian president said. It came as the UK announced it would send long-range rocket launchers to Ukraine to boost the fightback in the eastern Donbas region. These can strike targets up to 80 km away.The US has also vowed to send $700m (£557m) of military support to Ukraine, including four precision-guided, medium-range rocket systems, as well as helicopters, Javelin anti-tank systems, radars, tactical vehicles and more.Mr Putin threatened strikes on new targets when discussing if Washington sent longer-range rockets. Read More Why did Russia invade Ukraine? The conflict explainedSeveral explosions rock Ukraine’s capital Kyiv, says mayor Vitali KlitschkoUkraine forces pushing back Russia in SievierodonetskUkraine condemns Emmanuel Macron’s ‘don’t humiliate Russia’ comments
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy