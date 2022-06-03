ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

SADDLE UP! 33rd TEXAS BLACK INVITATIONAL RODEO

By Texas Metro News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrab your cowboy hats, boots and buckles, and ride on over to the 33rd Texas Black Invitational Rodeo as the beloved event returns Juneteenth weekend on Saturday, June 18, at 7 p.m. at the Fair Park Coliseum. (Doors open at 6 p.m., and the Grand Entry Parade begins at 6:30...

