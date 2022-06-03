SADDLE UP! 33rd TEXAS BLACK INVITATIONAL RODEO

An Urban Planning & Community/Economic Development Consultant, she has enjoyed stints at U.S. Small Business Administration and Prospector Works. Hope Angela Ireti Hart hails from Oak Cliff and graduated from Justin F. Kimble High School. She received a BA degree in Urban Studies/Africana Studies from Vassar College. Hope also studied at Mountain View Community College, Spelman College and Cornell University where she received a MRP in City and Regional Planning. A member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Hope’s specialties include: Project Management, Pre-Development, Brainstorming, Proposal Concept & Design, Troubleshooting, Conflict Resolution, Mediation, Community Relations, Public Relations and Networking.
