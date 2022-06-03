This Is the County in the Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 - more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton metropolitan area, located in North Carolina, a total of 1,375 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 376 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 305 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Hickory metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Catawba County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Catawba County stands at 383 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton metro area, Catawba County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 1, 2022.

These are all the counties in North Carolina where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases 1 Catawba County, NC 383 600 30,941 48,493 2 Caldwell County, NC 377 308 27,626 22,592 3 Alexander County, NC 374 139 28,446 10,559 4 Burke County, NC 366 328 28,589 25,648

