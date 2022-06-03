ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Grande, FL

Blaze jumps to first place … and ‘The Buckle’

bocabeacon.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s a brand new diet that’s taking Boca Grande Pass by storm … It’s called “Wear...

bocabeacon.com

neighborhoodnewsonline.net

Thousands Flock To KRATE Opening! (Photo gallery, too!)

That’s how Wesley Chapel’s Jon Kramer described the KRATE at the Grove’s Grand Opening on June 4, while sitting in the shade holding a beer as his wife Faith sipped on a sangria. Their dogs, Marley, a 5-year-old Golden Doodle, and Maverick, a 6-year-old Labradoodle, also enjoyed the shade.
Off Our Couch

The Attack OF The No-See-Ums On Sanibel Island, Florida: How To Avoid The Pain!

It was the 4th of July weekend, a weekend normally spent traveling, celebrating, or both. Yet for us, the weekend meant more this year. It was time for a short getaway and a break from the uncertainty and stress of the times. My wife and I had been wanting to visit the shell-covered sands on the beaches of Sanibel Island for quite some time. I even thought about the splendor of finding a coveted, full-size conch shell. I was certain this would be a memorable trip for us and it was, but only because it was the most painful and irritating vacation we’ve ever had! When people experience pain, most sane people zealously attempt to avoid repeating the experience, so when you encounter ongoing pain while visiting somewhere, should you ever revisit that place again? That’s the question I’m pondering as I lay on the sofa lathering over $50 dollars of anti-itch creams and aloe on my hundreds of welts and bumps courtesy of Florida’s little-known pests called no-see-ums.
Boca Grande, FL
kolomkobir.com

Find dining deals on Savor Sarasota, the best waterfront restaurants

Everyone loves to eat on the water. And everyone loves to eat good food. So let’s take a look at five of the best waterfront destinations participating in Savor Sarasota Restaurant Week. Now in its 17th year, Savor Sarasota finds local restaurants that serve two-course lunches for $20 per...
SARASOTA, FL
kolomkobir.com

Visit the islands near Fort Myers in Florida

When you get rid of the omnipresent Disney and the very funny Florida man stereotypes that plague the Sunshine State, you might see the far southeastern tip of America for what it is: a subtropical to tropical paradise. Here, you’ll find 1,350 miles of blissful coastline, a sparkling ecosystem teeming with nature not found anywhere else in the United States, and a melting pot (not all grey-headed) of the Thalassophile family brimming with salt life.
FORT MYERS, FL
AccuWeather

Storm chaser captures rare video of a forming tornado

As a severe thunderstorm moved through the Tampa area, one young photographer captured a rare tornado feature overhead. As a severe thunderstorm moved through New Port Richey, Florida, located just northwest of Tampa, a young weather photographer noticed a unique sight overhead and quickly ran to capture the phenomenon on video.
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Closures ahead of Potential Tropical System One

Tropical System 1 isn’t just taking away sunshine and clear skies in Southwest Florida. Here is a list of events that have now been canceled due to the ongoing storm. While Tropical System 1 continues to downpour, Southwest Florida is seeing cancelations on Friday. Here’s a developing list of...
LEE COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Destructive grasshoppers invading Bay Area gardens

LAKE WALES, Fla. - An invasion of mighty munchers is descending on the Bay Area as the population of Florida’s biggest and most voracious grasshopper is growing right now. "They can cause massive destruction," Brenden Huggins, an expert gardener at Bok Tower Gardens, told FOX 13. "Left unchecked, they can really destroy your garden."
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Storm caused localized flooding in parts of Southwest Florida

While the storm pushed through the Gulf of Mexico, Southwest Florida saw some of the effects of the rainmaking event. Sanibel Island saw consistent rainfall from the storm throughout the afternoon and evening on Friday. The combination of consistent rainfall and winds did keep people away from the beach. Michael...
SANIBEL, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Highly anticipated container park to open in Tampa suburb

Under construction for two years, Krate, an ambitious container park concept, is set to open Saturday at the Grove at Wesley shopping center. Krate’s 94 containers, according to a news release, house 46 one-of-a-kind restaurants and retail shops. It was developed by Mishorim Gold Properties, which bought the Grove at Wesley Chapel complex for $64 million in September 2019 and invested $110 million in renovations and upgrades, including a miniature golf course that’s slated to open later this year.
TAMPA, FL
getnews.info

Hurricane Protection and Screen Enclosures in Port Charlotte, FL

Hurricanes and storms come plenty in Port Charlotte, FL. That doesn’t mean that people should avoid the lovely city. Hurricane protection and screen enclosures make it all easy to live with. Port Charlotte, FL – Harper’s Hurricane Protection and Screen Enclosures is a team that is dedicated to helping...
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL

