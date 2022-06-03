This Is the County in the Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin, SC Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 - more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin metropolitan area, located in South Carolina, a total of 3,941 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 446 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 305 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Greenville metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Pickens County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Pickens County stands at 516 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin metro area, Pickens County ranks among the top 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 1, 2022.

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases 1 Pickens County, SC 516 633 37,876 46,491 2 Anderson County, SC 511 1,001 29,787 58,382 3 Laurens County, SC 442 295 28,104 18,748 4 Greenville County, SC 404 2,012 35,062 174,752

