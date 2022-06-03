COVID-19: San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA Metro Area Among the Safest in America

The U.S. reported over 429,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending June 1, bringing the total count to more than 82.9 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 996,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 28.4 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 31.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 35.0 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 30.0% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA metro area consists of just San Luis Obispo County. As of June 1, there were 20,750.3 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 San Luis Obispo residents, the 39th lowest rate of all 383 metro areas with available data. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 25,694.8 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles metro area, unemployment peaked at 14.3% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 4.0%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of June 1 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of June 1 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of June 1 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of June 1 per 100,000 residents 41860 San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA 4,701,332 843,533 17,942.4 5,041 107.2 17020 Chico, CA 225,817 40,651 18,001.7 426 188.6 41940 San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA 1,987,846 368,870 18,556.3 2,402 120.8 42220 Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA 499,772 93,163 18,641.1 490 98.0 42100 Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA 273,962 53,979 19,703.1 263 96.0 40900 Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA 2,315,980 467,189 20,172.4 4,186 180.7 34900 Napa, CA 139,623 28,336 20,294.7 143 102.4 42020 San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA 282,165 58,550 20,750.3 481 170.5 39820 Redding, CA 179,212 37,294 20,810.0 564 314.7 46700 Vallejo, CA 441,829 91,974 20,816.7 451 102.1 42200 Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA 444,829 94,440 21,230.6 693 155.8 41500 Salinas, CA 433,410 96,561 22,279.4 737 170.0 37100 Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA 847,263 189,319 22,344.8 1,499 176.9 49700 Yuba City, CA 172,469 40,657 23,573.5 348 201.8 44700 Stockton, CA 742,603 181,577 24,451.4 2,238 301.4 41740 San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA 3,316,073 837,288 25,249.4 5,284 159.3 33700 Modesto, CA 543,194 137,754 25,360.0 1,654 304.5 23420 Fresno, CA 984,521 260,088 26,417.7 2,763 280.6 32900 Merced, CA 271,382 72,268 26,629.6 823 303.3 31080 Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA 13,249,614 3,547,955 26,777.8 38,871 293.4 40140 Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA 4,560,470 1,236,208 27,107.0 14,048 308.0 12540 Bakersfield, CA 887,641 241,448 27,201.1 2,336 263.2 31460 Madera, CA 155,433 44,146 28,401.9 370 238.0 47300 Visalia, CA 461,898 137,217 29,707.2 1,482 320.9 25260 Hanford-Corcoran, CA 150,691 55,843 37,058.0 447 296.6 20940 El Centro, CA 180,701 67,281 37,233.3 923 510.8

