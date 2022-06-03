ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, AR

This Is the County in the Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0fzAJ7lG00 More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 - more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers metropolitan area, which covers parts of Arkansas and Missouri, a total of 1,632 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 310 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 305 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though COVID-19 deaths per capita in the metro area are closely in line with comparable national rate, there are parts of the city where this is not the case.

The broader Fayetteville metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Madison County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Madison County stands at 392 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers metro area, Madison County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 1, 2022.

These are all the counties in Arkansas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Madison County, AR 392 63 24,869 3,998
2 McDonald County, MO 337 77 23,967 5,471
3 Benton County, AR 332 859 26,075 67,528
4 Washington County, AR 277 633 30,345 69,346

