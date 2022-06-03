This Is the County in the Grand Island, NE Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 - more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Grand Island metropolitan area, located in Nebraska, a total of 196 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 231 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 305 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area have more deaths per capita than others.

The broader Grand Island metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Hamilton County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Hamilton County stands at 261 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Grand Island metro area, Hamilton County ranks among the bottom 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 1, 2022.

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases 1 Hamilton County, NE 261 24 25,082 2,302 2 Howard County, NE 234 15 18,454 1,182 3 Hall County, NE 228 140 26,693 16,374 4 Merrick County, NE 218 17 22,107 1,725

