This Is the County in the Evansville, IN-KY Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 - more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Evansville metropolitan area, which covers parts of Indiana and Kentucky, a total of 1,107 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 351 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 305 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Evansville metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Warrick County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Warrick County stands at 386 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Evansville metro area, Warrick County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 1, 2022.

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases 1 Warrick County, IN 386 239 33,240 20,585 2 Henderson County, KY 364 168 30,455 14,051 3 Vanderburgh County, IN 354 642 32,159 58,308 4 Posey County, IN 227 58 25,863 6,618

