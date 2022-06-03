This Is the County in the Fort Smith, AR-OK Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 - more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Fort Smith metropolitan area, which covers parts of Arkansas and Oklahoma, a total of 986 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 351 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 305 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Fort Smith metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Sebastian County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Sebastian County stands at 410 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Fort Smith metro area, Sebastian County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 1, 2022.

These are all the counties in Arkansas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases 1 Sebastian County, AR 410 523 25,874 32,979 2 Crawford County, AR 400 250 25,485 15,921 3 Sequoyah County, OK 256 106 25,779 10,662 4 Le Flore County, OK 214 107 25,180 12,567

