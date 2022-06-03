This Is the County in the Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 - more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade metropolitan area, located in California, a total of 4,191 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 183 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 305 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area have more deaths per capita than others.

The broader Sacramento metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Sacramento County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Sacramento County stands at 201 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade metro area, Sacramento County ranks among the bottom 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 1, 2022.

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases 1 Sacramento County, CA 201 3,032 21,383 322,888 2 Placer County, CA 165 626 19,322 73,440 3 Yolo County, CA 148 319 19,741 42,438 4 El Dorado County, CA 115 214 16,744 31,255

