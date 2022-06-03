ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racine, WI

Mourners shot at Wisconsin funeral for man shot by police

By Bob Brigham
Salon
Salon
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3swugU_0fzAG6UE00

Mourners at a funeral for Da'Shontay L. King were shot at his funeral in Racine, Wisconsin on Thursday.

"At 2:26pm there were multiple shots fired at Graceland Cemetery. There are victims but unknown how many at this time. The scene is still active and being investigated," the Racine Department announced on Twitter.

Fortunately, the hospital was nearby.

"A spokesperson for Ascension Wisconsin said Ascension All Saints Hospital has 'increased security measures' following the shooting Thursday afternoon. The hospital's property is located right next to the cemetery's property," Spectrum 1 News reported.

Cortaisha Thompson, 23, told The Daily Beast her aunt, Kendra Gamble, was wounded and is in critical condition.

"She was shot at the gravesite," Thompson said. "We just left the hospital, she was sent on Flight for Life to Milwaukee. We're going to Milwaukee now, they just took her there."

Area residents told the Journal Times they heard 20-30 gunshots.

"Law enforcement officers could be seen inside the cemetery soon after the shooting, interviewing witnesses and standing near the white casket carrying King's body, resting aboveground near the hole it appears it was supposed to have been placed in. K-9s were also searching the area," the newspaper.

The newspaper spoke to a woman outside the hospital's emergency room who said her daughter was being treated inside for a gunshot wound.

"I can't even go to a funeral," she said.

"You can't even bury your loved ones," another person said.

King, who was killed by police, was a father of four and there were many children at the funeral, the newspaper reported.

Comments / 6

Related
KCCI.com

Wisconsin man charged with killing 6 in January botched drug robbery

A 34-year-old Wisconsin man has been charged in the deaths of six people who were found dead in January at a Milwaukee duplex. The discovery of six bodies was the result of an armed robbery and the subsequent execution of the victim and witnesses to the crime, according to a criminal complaint, which also suggested the group was killed several days before they were found.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Saturday night 4 people shot at separate 3 incidents in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Throughout Milwaukee, on Sat., June 4, four people were shot during three separate incidents in Milwaukee. At around 7:05 p.m. a 41-year-old Milwaukee man was struck by gunfire near 26th and Mineral Streets. He was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive. Two...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Urban Milwaukee

Suspect Criminally Charged in Connection to Sextuple Homicide

MILWAUKEE, WI – On Saturday, June 4, 2022, the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office issued criminal charges against Travis L. Birkley in connection to a sextuple homicide that occurred on January 23, 2022, on the 2500 block of N. 21st Street. Birkley was charged with six counts of...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Racine, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Racine, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Milwaukee, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shootings: 4 injured in 3 incidents

MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating three separate shootings that happened Saturday night in the city of Milwaukee. The first shooting happened near 26th and Mineral around 7 p.m. A 41-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. The second shooting happened around 8:15 near 29th...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wtmj.com

Bail set at $1,000,000 for suspect in six-victim homicide case

MILWAUKEE – Bail has been set at $1,000,000 for a man accused of killing six people inside of a Milwaukee home back in January. 34-year-old Travis Lamar Birkley is facing six counts of Felony Murder-Armed Robbery in Milwaukee County Court. Birkley made his initial appearance in court on Sunday...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Flight
WEKU

Police search for the Wisconsin cemetery shooter

Police were still searching Friday for whoever opened fire during a funeral at a Wisconsin cemetery. Someone began shooting during Da'Shontay King's funeral Thursday afternoon in Racine. King died last month after he was shot by a Racine police officer. Police said in a news release that officers arrived at...
CBS Minnesota

Woman Arrested In WI For Driving Under The Influence With 4 Kids In Car

ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. (WCCO) – A woman was arrested in western Wisconsin Friday evening for allegedly driving under the influence with four children in the car. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, dispatch received a complaint about a car driving erratically, westwards on Interstate 94 in St. Croix County. A trooper saw the car and stopped it around 8:30 p.m. The 27-year-old woman from Milwaukee was driving with four children in the car, who were as old as 10 years old and as young as 2 years old. A field sobriety test determined she was driving the car while impaired, the state patrol says. She was arrested and taken to a local hospital for a chemical test. She’ll be taken to St. Croix County Jail and held on charges of operating a motor vehicle while impaired with minors in the car, lane deviation, having no insurance, and open intoxicants.
SAINT CROIX COUNTY, WI
WKBW-TV

Family: 5 shot during funeral at cemetery in Wisconsin

RACINE, Wisc. — A suspect shot and injured five people during a funeral at Graceland Cemetery in Racine Thursday afternoon, family confirms to TMJ4 News in Milwaukee. Racine police described the shooting as a "critical" incident and urged people to stay away. The Draeger-Langendorg Funeral Home and Crematory confirms...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#The Racine Department#Ascension Wisconsin#Spectrum 1 News#The Journal Times
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Child nearly drowns on city's northwest side: police

MILWAUKEE - First responders were called to the Hyatt Place near 117th and Silver Spring around 8 p.m. Saturday for a report of a possible drowning. A 6-year-old girl almost drowned, according to police. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment and is in stable condition.
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
seehafernews.com

Two People Shot At Racine Funeral

Racine police say two were shot Thursday afternoon while they attended a funeral at Graceland Cemetery. Witnesses say 20-to-30 shots were fired shortly before 2:30 p.m. One of those witnesses says everyone was running to get away, not stopping to grab any possessions, and not talking – just running.
RACINE, WI
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
126K+
Followers
17K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy