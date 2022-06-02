ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Ken and Maria - Crescent Beach Florida

By Zach Thomas
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKen and Maria found a secret little hideaway, just south of Saint Augustine Beach, and they knew it was the perfect spot...

Jacksonville with Kids: 45 Best Things To Do in Jacksonville, Florida

Spanning 875 square miles, Jacksonville is the largest city in Florida and is jam-packed with fun things to do for families, from historical sites and museums to animal encounters and pristine beaches. Known as Florida’s First Coast, Jacksonville boasts 1,100 miles of shoreline, more than any other city in Florida. It also makes a great day trip from Orlando. And with tropical summers and mild winters, there’s never a bad time to visit Jacksonville, Florida.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

City of Atlantic Beach to host inaugural Canine Carnivale

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Atlantic Beach is hosting the inaugural Canine Carnivale on Saturday, June 11 - It's going to be paw-some!. The event will be held at Jordan Park, 1671 Francis Avenue, from 10 a.m.- 1 p.m.. The Canine Carnivale will feature dog-friendly vendors and information booths, food trucks, arts & crafts, performances, and dog contests.
ATLANTIC BEACH, FL
Florida sheriff retires after moving outside of county

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sheriff launched his retirement amid criticism that he moved outdoors the Jacksonville area no matter a county structure requiring that he keep there. In a press launch, Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams talked about Thursday that he did not want to handle a courtroom...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Saint Augustine Beach, FL
🐴Free horses at the World Equestrian Center in Ocala

OCALA, Florida. Summer is a great time to explore new family attractions and activities close to home. The ‘equine capital of the world’, Ocala, celebrates the anniversary of the opening of the World Equestrian Center. The World Equestrian Center is located at 1750 Northwest 8th Avenue on more...
OCALA, FL
Local Folks: Susan Painter and Rick Pariani

Susan Painter and Rick Pariani have been married for 45 years. She is a retired teacher who had taught art in St. Johns County schools for many years. How apt that she retained her maiden name, Painter. Pariani is a landscape architect retired from Davidson Companies. They bought their Avondale home five years ago, commencing a restoration and beautification project admired by many.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Snowbird describes struggle with roof at home in The Villages

I am a snowbird in The Villages. Last year there was activity in our area with roofers replacing roofs. A young man was walking around and he said there had been wind damage in our area and wondered if I would like a no obligation evaluation. I agreed and he climbed on the roof. He said he found several loose shingles and it should probably be replaced. I called my insurance company and they sent out an adjuster. A young girl from that company climbed on the roof and said that there were no issues, it looked great, and they would not replace it. That was fine with me as I could also see no damage. A few months later I got a letter from that insurance company based in Tampa stating due to the condition of the roof they would not renew the policy due to expire in May 2022.
THE VILLAGES, FL
How to use your library card to get into Florida State Parks

How to use your library card to get into Florida State Parks. I’m sure you’ve seen the headline by now. You can use your public library card to get into a Florida State Park. But you should know, the headline alone is a bit misleading. You cannot just show up at a park with a library card and expect to get in. Let me explain how you can use your library card to get into Florida State Parks this summer!
FLORIDA STATE
So, What Do You Think That I Did On Saturday Morning?

So, What Do You Think That I Did On Saturday Morning?. On Friday morning, I made more than 2000 photographs of various Ospreys. So, what do you think that I did on Saturday morning?. What’s Up?. Rain showers had been forecast for ILE on Saturday from dawn until 5pm....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
City approves CAVA Grill at St. Johns Town Center

The city approved a permit June 2 to convert Zoës Kitchen at St. Johns Town Center into CAVA Grill, a fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant. CAVA Group bought Zoës Kitchen, also a Mediterranean food concept, four years ago and has been converting the locations. Embree Construction Group Inc. of Georgetown,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Tropical system to bring rain to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – UPDATE: The bulk of the heavy rain associated with a disorganized tropical system is staying in South Florida, as expected. A few gusty tropical downpours will continue to be possible through Saturday evening in Central Florida. Otherwise, under overcast skies, highs will only top out in the lower 80s.
ORLANDO, FL
Watch: Cluster of Odd Orbs Filmed Over Daytona Beach

A puzzling piece of footage out of Florida features a cluster of curious orbs hovering in the sky as a pair of bewildered witnesses try to make sense of what they are seeing. The intriguing sighting reportedly occurred this past Saturday evening in the city of Daytona Beach as an unnamed man and his wife were standing out on their balcony and noticed something unusual off in the distance. "We observed lights hovering in the sky, in a V shape formation," he recalled, while noting that the anomalies "were glowing and would turn off and on, reappearing elsewhere in the sky." Fortunately, the witness managed to capture footage of the baffling sight as it was unfolding before their eyes.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Animal House: HUMMINGBIRDS

Hummingbirds flash their tropical parrot feathers of metallic emerald green, ruby red, and silver-gray as they zoom across Jacksonville yards. Their flight speeds are so fast, the eye can barely follow. Homeowners or gardeners can easily attract these fascinating, tiny acrobats and help keep the fragile birds safe and healthy.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

