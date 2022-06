Our most basic needs are physiological: air, food, water, sleep. Next, we need shelter and safety. With these needs met we can survive, but it’s not until we feel a sense of belonging that we can thrive. Belonging to a tribe, a family, a community, is where we learn to love and connect and care for each other. Without a feeling of belonging, it is difficult to ever feel intimacy, trust and a sense of purpose and meaning in life. It is essential and it is eroding in our culture, and in our little mountain community, too.

