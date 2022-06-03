Shohei Ohtani allows four runs in loss to Yankees on Thursday

Dylan Floro worked two scoreless innings of relief in Sunday's 5-1 loss to the Giants, allowing no hits and no walks while striking out one. After missing the first month of the season due to injury, Floro gave up five earned runs over just two innings in his first two appearances of the season back on May 10 and 14. Since then, he has gotten into a great rhythm on the mound. Over his last eight outings, the 31-year-old righty has not given up a single run while surrendering just three hits and two walks. The Marlins do not really have a set closer at the moment, but Floro may find his way back there soon. He nailed down 15 saves along with 2.81 ERA in 2021.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO