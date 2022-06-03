ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shohei Ohtani allows four runs in loss to Yankees on Thursday

fantasypros.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShohei Ohtani allowed four runs on eight hits and a walk over three innings on Thursday against the Yankees. He struck out two and took the loss, falling to 3-4. This wasn't...

www.fantasypros.com





20 Things to Watch for in Week 9 (Fantasy Baseball)

Welcome fantasy friends and foes to Week 9 of the 2022 Fantasy Baseball Season. Heading into Week 9, teams have played 50+ games, and this is a good barometer to judge the rest of their season outlook. Additionally, this is also an excellent opportunity for fantasy managers to gauge where their team stands compared to their league standings. Analyze your weak points and address them immediately. Fantasy managers can not afford to stand pat while the season passes them by.



Jake Odorizzi throws bullpen session on Saturday

Houston SP Jake Odorizzi threw 57 pitches in a bullpen session on Saturday. He is keeping his arm in shape while working his way back from an ankle injury that has sidelined him since May 17th. (Chandler Rome on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Odorizzi was off to a solid start to...



Mark Canha scores a run on Sunday

Canha now has 25 runs scored and is batting .297. He's not an exciting option - he's topped 17 home runs just once and has a career batting average of .247. But on a strong Mets offense, he's capable of putting up counting stats, especially with his career-best batting average. He's more of an NL-only option but if you're desperate, he can help in deeper mixed leagues.



MLB DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Sunday (6/5) PREMIUM

Saturday’s slate went really well. These past weeks have been amazing for yours truly, and I feel like I have a great read on how these lineups and rotations are playing out. Sunday slates are always one of my favorites of the week, too, and it has been excited to keep rolling here. There’s plenty to discuss, so let’s get started with the pitching!




Jo Adell called up from Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday

Jo Adell was called up from Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday as a corresponding move to Taylor Ward being placed on the 10-day IL. (Jeff Fletcher on Twitter ) Adell has had a disappointing start to the 2022 season, both in the majors and at Triple-A. Angels manager Joe Maddon stated that Adell also would not be with the Angels if Ward was not on the IL. It sounds like he is just a depth piece until Ward returns.



Max Scherzer tweets that dog bite is 'non-story'

He tweeted that his dog hurt her leg while on a run, and when he tried to comfort her, she bit his left hand. He subsequently took one day off from throwing and played long toss the next day. The bite should not impact the timetable of his recovery from an oblique injury in any way.



Gary Payton II (elbow) listed as questionable for Game 2 of NBA Finals

Despite being listed as available, Payton did not see the court in Game 1 on Thursday. Warriors coach Steve Kerr said he was only available for selective defensive possessions in Game 1 as the trainers believed his elbow injury needed more time. Kerr did say Payton will be available for more usage, if needed, in Game 2.



Erick Fedde lasts 4 2/3 innings on mound Saturday against Reds

Nationals SP Erick Fedde lasted just 4 2/3 innings on the mound Saturday, allowing four runs on seven hits while also walking two and striking out one, picking up a no-decision in the Nationals' 10-8 win over the Reds. Fantasy Impact:. Fedde has allowed four or more runs in consecutive...



JT Brubaker takes another loss on Friday

JT Brubaker (0-5) and the Pirates lost to the Diamondbacks 8-6 on Friday. He allowed six runs (five earned) on eight hits over four innings while walking one and striking out three. Fantasy Impact:. Brubaker saw his ERA rise to 4.70 for the season and take his fifth defeat without...



Dylan Floro fires two scoreless frames Sunday

Dylan Floro worked two scoreless innings of relief in Sunday's 5-1 loss to the Giants, allowing no hits and no walks while striking out one. After missing the first month of the season due to injury, Floro gave up five earned runs over just two innings in his first two appearances of the season back on May 10 and 14. Since then, he has gotten into a great rhythm on the mound. Over his last eight outings, the 31-year-old righty has not given up a single run while surrendering just three hits and two walks. The Marlins do not really have a set closer at the moment, but Floro may find his way back there soon. He nailed down 15 saves along with 2.81 ERA in 2021.



Taylor Walls (calf) strikes out twice in return to lineup

In his first game since June 1st, Rays shortstop Taylor Walls went 1-for-4 with a single and two strikeouts against the White Sox. Tampa Bay ultimately fell to Chicago by a score of 6-5. Fantasy Impact:. Walls is now slashing .151/.252/.238 with two homers, four RBI, 16 walks, and 40...



Fantasy Baseball Risers & Fallers: Willson Contreras, Kyle Schwarber, Brendan Rodgers (2022)

We have made it another week through the MLB season, and there have been some great performances and some rough performances. This weekly column will help highlight some hot and cold players or risers and fallers for fantasy purposes. Some players are already rostered in many places, so that trades may be in order. Other players may be widely available, making a potential waiver wire claim in the cards. So this week, I am highlighting some lesser rostered players on the rise and some heavily rostered players that are falling over the past weeks. So let’s see some of the risers and fallers for fantasy baseball Week 9 (5/30-6/5).



Zac Gallen takes first loss of season to Pirates on Sunday

Arizona Diamondbacks SP Zac Gallen pitched six innings on Sunday, striking out four, walking three, and allowing five hits for two earned runs in the Diamondbacks' 3-0 loss to the Pirates. Fantasy Impact:. Gallen was adequate on Sunday despite taking his first loss of the season as he gave up...

