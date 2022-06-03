ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenawee County, MI

A look at the boys track and field state finalists

By Kristopher Lodes, The Daily Telegram
The Daily Telegram
The Daily Telegram
 3 days ago

While no Lenawee County boys track and field team won regional titles two weeks ago, it doesn't mean the county won't be well represented at the MHSAA state meets.

At the Division 2 meet at Forest Hills Eastern, Adrian and Tecumseh will many athletes competing.

Tecumseh's 4x100-meter relay and 4x200 teams of Gavin Chenevey, Liam Cornish, AJ Bryan and Draven Langsten will will go after winning regional titles while the Maples' 4x400 regional title team of Matthew Canales, Jake Eagling, Davon Edwards and Ben Schefka will be on the track as well.

Eagling will also run in the 800 while Aidan Smith and Braylon Petty will take part in the 3,200 and Joe Francis will compete in the high jump.

Schefka, Smith, Eagling and Bryce Soule will run the 4x800.

Chenevey will run in the 100 and the 200.

In the Division 3 meet at Kent City, Clinton, Hudson, Madison and Sand Creek will all have representation.

Madison will have Sean DeLeon and Michael Benson in the intermediate hurdles while also running the 4x200 with Jamari Williams, Isiah Casarez-Ruiz and Dylan Glase. Williams and Casarez-Ruiz will run with Wyatt Cole and Carter Grof in the 4x400.

Xavier Soss will represent the Trojans in the shot put and discus.

Hudson will have Steven Valdez in the 200 and 400 while Tristan Bolenbaugh and Alex Czeisperger advanced in the pole vault.

Clinton will have Mason Brodie in both the shot put and discus while Gabe Nelson will run the 3,200.

Onsted's Matt Cunningham will join the Hudson vaulters in the pole vault event and Sand Creek's Braedon Nichelson will run in the 400.

Morenci should have a good showing at the Division 4 meet in Hudsonville as Trey Nieman will compete in both the shot put and discus after winning a pair of regional titles.

Carsyn Varga will compete in the high jump while Brodie Pike will run the 100.

Addison will have Ryan Worsham in the 100 and he also run in the 4x100 with Keelan Mullin, Nathan Sines and Spencer Brown. KJ Brown will be in the discus and Evan Potes will be in the long jump.

Steven Martin, fresh off his school record-breaking 13-foot vault will represent Britton Deerfield in the pole vault while Nick Wayne will be in the shot put and discus and Connor Alcock will be in the discus.

Lenawee Christian will have Elliott Addleman, who broke the Cougars' long jump record this week, look to up his mark in the event while also running the 4x200 and 4x400 with Clay Ayers, Brenner Powers and Tristan Beagle.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: A look at the boys track and field state finalists

travellens.co

20 Best Things to Do in Jackson, MI

The famous city of Jackson, Michigan was founded in 1829 and is named after former US President Andrew Jackson. The birthplace of the Republican Party, the city is heavily influenced by various types of politics and history. Jackson has since grown into a beautiful tourist attraction with various tourist places...
Adrian, MI – The new Adrian City Splash Pad at Parish Park will open this weekend…and so will Bohn Pool. Both facilities will open on Saturday at 9am. There will be a ribbon cutting ceremony at 9am at Parish Park for the Splash Pad. It will be open from 9am to 8pm daily.
ADRIAN, MI
