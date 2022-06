TROY, N.Y. (AP) — Kumar Rocker was back where he belongs, on a pitcher's mound throwing his blazing fastball in a live game after being idle for nearly a year. The former Vanderbilt star right-hander started on Saturday night for the Tri-City ValleyCats of the independent Frontier League, and his first experience as a pro ended after four innings of work, the first three nearly flawless.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO