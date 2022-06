OAKLAND -- It couldn't have been more perfect if it were a classic baseball movie. Xander Bogaerts stepped to the plate in the top of the fourth inning. He watched two four-seamers from A's starter James Kaprielian go by -- one down and in, the other just a touch outside. The third pitch, however, was right over the heart of the plate -- and Bogaerts squared it up, launching it deep to left field for a solo shot.

