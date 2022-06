Wales is on a high. Whether it’s the unstoppable rise of Welsh language music or the quiet popularity of Mark Drakeford, there is a growing sense of confidence in Welsh identity. And to top it off, last night, Wales sealed its place in the 2022 World Cup after winning against Ukraine at the Cardiff City Stadium. Every one of the players in the Welsh team performed with passion, commitment and that added ingredient that has eluded us in the past: luck.

