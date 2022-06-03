NAIA World Series doused in the 7th

LEWISTON — Bases loaded for Southeastern, no outs and the Fire up 6-5 in the bottom of the seventh inning.

That was the scenario when lightning flashed across the horizon at Harris Field and halted the Avista NAIA World Series championship game between the top seed and Lewis-Clark State.

A thrilling day of baseball started with third-seeded LCSC (58-6) handing tournament-favorite Southeastern (58-4) its first tournament loss, 10-9, to force a winner-take-all finale.

That win snapped SEU’s 21-game winning streak and kept LCSC’s hopes alive for a 20th national title.

The day ended in similar fashion to how it started, with Warrior star pitcher Dawson Day called in to try to get his team out of a jam for the second time in about three hours. The senior left-hander was called upon to get the final out in the first game and he delivered with a strikeout of SEU’s Stephen Cullen with the winning run on first base.

How “Round 2” will play out is yet to be seen, but it’s shaping to be another thriller.

The Fire already scored one run in the seventh to take a one-run lead, coming on Isaac Nunez’s RBI single that scored Gary Lora.

In the fifth inning, LCSC scored all five of its runs on five hits to take a 5-4 advantage after being held scoreless in the first four innings.

Game 1 hero Pu’ukani De Sa shined again with a rare broken-bat, RBI single that scored Nick Seamons.

SEU pitcher Drew Gillespie picked up a chunk of the broken metal bat to examine before tossing it toward his team’s dugout. That brought some noise from the fans, which in turn brought some gestures from Gillespie, waving as if to pump up the LCSC-favored crowd.

Talk about tournament baseball.

Later in the inning, LCSC’s Aidan Nagle doubled to deep left-center field, scoring De Sa and AJ Davis. Then, Sam Linscott slapped an infield single down the third-base line to score Riley Way for a 5-4 LCSC lead.

The Fire responded in the bottom of the inning with a Sam Faith RBI single up the middle to tie it at 5.

Currently, the Fire have 11 hits — including two home runs, upping their total between the two games to six — and the Warriors have eight.

