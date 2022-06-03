ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kootenai County, ID

Solid waste? More like solid gold

By None
Coeur d'Alene Press
 3 days ago

Time for some trash talk, and no, we don’t mean the political garbage. Everyone’s had enough of that steaming heap for a while, so today we turn our attention to a different kind of trash. It’s the kind that hundreds of carloads and truckloads have been hauling...

cdapress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Coeur d'Alene Press

Neighborhood of the Week — Take it to the river

Without fail, every time I walk along the Spokane River in spring/early summer, I’ll say something along the lines of “Wow, the water level is high.”. This comment exists in the category of Dumb Guy/Captain Obvious comments like, “Man, how about this weather?” and “It’s always raining on Memorial Day weekend around here.” At the very least, such comments allow for small talk with neighbors, so as to avoid mentioning politics or religion.
POST FALLS, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

A run for their money

COEUR d’ALENE — Aiden Alderson was among the first finishers in Saturday’s Foot Pursuit at McEuen Park that sees citizens trying to beat Idaho State Police troopers. But there was one trooper he couldn't catch: His dad, Richard Alderson. “He’s the trooper that beat me,” Aiden said....
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

'Normal' housing market on horizon

COEUR d’ALENE — The once screaming hot Idaho housing market seems to be losing its steam. “I think we're headed toward a more normal market,” said Chad Oakland with Northwest Realty Group. According to Redfin, a real estate brokerage, 41% of Boise home sellers dropped their prices...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kootenai County, ID
Society
County
Kootenai County, ID
Kootenai County, ID
Government
City
Rathdrum, ID
Local
Idaho Society
Local
Idaho Government
Coeur d'Alene Press

SHOLEH: Thanks for compelling farewell column

As a former resident of Coeur d’Alene, I remember well the thoughtful writings of Sholeh Patrick. Her recent farewell note to the Cd'A community, which I saw on Facebook, was particularly compelling, and I wanted to thank her for it. We loved our seven years in Coeur d’Alene, and...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

City awards GN Road repair bid

SANDPOINT – The city has awarded a $141,335 bid to Wood’s Crushing and Hauling Inc. to repair Great Northern Road. The project will replace 1,300 feet and the full width of the road starting north of Gooby Road. Infrastructure and Development Service Director Amanda Wilson told the council the project was necessary due to the poor condition of that stretch of road.
SANDPOINT, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Milestone Announcements

Gary and Susan (Clifford) Buckner, of Hayden, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. Their children are Melissa Baker of Garwood, Cheryl Mahoney of Rathdrum and Katie Buckner of Tacoma, Wash. They have five grandchildren. BIRTH. Quintin Gregory Johnson was born at 2:56 p.m. May 20, 2022, at HazelTree Birth Home...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solid Gold#Solid Waste Department
Coeur d'Alene Press

Cd'A firefighters recognized

Erik Loney has been selected as the Coeur d'Alene Fire Department's firefighter/paramedic of the year. “We can’t express how proud we are of Paramedic Loney for this achievement," said Fire Chief Thomas Greif. "Erik demonstrates a high level of professionalism and commitment to this profession on a daily basis. The Fire Department, city of Coeur d’Alene and entire community are fortunate to have him as a first responder."
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Sandpoint Reader

‘Pickles are a safe bet’

It’s hard to understand how the phrase “in a pickle” came to signify an unpleasant situation. There’s nothing unpleasant whatsoever about a pickle — or anything that’s been pickled, for that matter. Need proof: Visit The Pickled Kitchen in its new digs at 334 N. First Ave. in the heart of downtown Sandpoint.
SANDPOINT, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Gold
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Coeur d'Alene Press

Huckleberries

Doug Clark wasn’t looking for a sign when he visited Coeur d’Alene Tuesday. But he found one as he waited for a burger at Hudson’s – a colorful poster advertising the 20th Street Music Week on the restaurant wall. “Seeing the poster at Hudson’s was a...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Building a new mill

The 50-acre Millworx location under development in Post Falls will include a 60-unit mixed apartment building (with commercial space on the ground floor), a 61-unit single townhome-style neighborhood, a former warehouse to be renovated into a restaurant or brewery, a duel-branded hotel and a Kindred & Co. bookstore and bistro.
POST FALLS, ID
Big Country News

Helping Hands Rescue in Desperate Need of Dog Fosters

LEWISTON - Helping Hands Rescue, a non-profit, all-volunteer group of animal lovers located in Lewiston, ID, is currently in desperate need of dog fosters. A post from the organization on social media stated they have a boxer mix with five (5) day old puppies needing help. The puppies will go up for adoption at 8 weeks.
KREM

North Idaho housing values skyrocketing

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Kootenai County property owners may be in for a shock when they receive their 2022 property value assessment notices, which are reportedly expected to arrive in the mail this week. “My anticipation is (property value assessments) are going to be significantly higher than last year,”...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

Flash Flooding possible for parts of Spokane County and North Idaho

* WHAT…Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be. * WHERE…Portions of Idaho, including the following counties,. Bonner, Kootenai, Lewis and Nez Perce. Portions of Washington,. including the following counties, Asotin, Chelan, Ferry, Garfield,. Okanogan, Pend Oreille, Spokane and Stevens. * WHEN…Through this evening. * IMPACTS…Excessive...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

Legals for June, 4 2022

NOTICE TO CREDITORS CASE NO. CV28-22-2787 (I.C. § 15-3-801) IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF KOOTENAI IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: MARY F. STELLY-KNAUFF, DECEASED. NOTICE IS GIVEN that James E. Knauff, III, has been appointed Personal Representative of the Decedent. All persons having claims against the Decedent or her Estate are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented to the undersigned at the address below, and filed with the Clerk of the Court. DATED this 1st day of June, 2022 RAMSDEN, MARFICE, EALY & DE SMET, LLP Theron J. De Smet Attorneys for the Personal Representative 700 Northwest Boulevard Coeur d'Alene, ID 83814 Legal#8893 AD#539242 June 4, 11, 18, 2022.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Sheriff criticizes Justice Building expansion

COEUR d’ALENE — Kootenai County Sheriff Bob Norris said he wants county commissioners to spend federal funds to expand the jail, rather than for the Justice Building located on the county's main campus in Coeur d'Alene. But federal guidelines state the funds can’t be used that way.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
Big Country News

Rosauers Purchases Dissmore's Grocery Store in Pullman

PULLMAN - In an announcement posted to social media Friday, the owners of Dissmore's IGA in Pullman announced that Rosauers had purchased the store. "Our family would like to take this time to thank the community and our customers for supporting Dissmore's for the past 85 years," read a statement from owners Archie and Shelley McGregor. "We have been honored to implement the Hometown Proud philosophy by supporting organizations in Pullman and the surrounding communities over the years."
PULLMAN, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy