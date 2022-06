Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:. The Pulaski County Public School’s Sumer Meal Program begins today. There are numerous places students under the age of 18 can pick up meals. Those meals will have protein, grain and fruits and vegetables and milk. There are numerous locations throughout the county giving out food through the end of next month.

PULASKI COUNTY, VA ・ 4 HOURS AGO