New Bedford food pantries have new pickup site in Fall River. Here's where it is.

NEW BEDFORD — Local food pantries that were picking up their orders from the Greater Boston Food Bank at a site on King Street here in the city will have to pick up their orders in Fall River — at least for the time being.

The so-called “Cross Dock” site is now at 231 Commerce Drive in Fall River beginning June 7. This site is Atlantic Lighting Inc. in the Fall River Industrial Park .

“This is a temporary location, and we are still actively looking for other options,” food pantry groups were told in a notification from the food bank.

The Greater Boston Food Bank serves a number of food pantries in New Bedford including St. Lawrence Church, Catholic Social Services, PACE, the Salvation Army, St. Anthony’s Church, and St. Martin’s Food Pantry.

“We will also continue our search for a permanent alternative distribution option on the South Coast, as we operate at this site,” the food bank's notification said.

Food pantries were told several months ago that the King Street location in New Bedford would no longer be available for Greater Boston Food Bank deliveries.

Ed McPherson, of Proactive Philanthropy, who owns the giant warehouse on King Street said the relationship with GB Food Bank was going to end at the end of May. It was supposed to end in April, but he granted Greater Boston Food Bank an extension.

In its search for a more permanent delivery location, the Greater Boston Food Bank is looking for a site that might contain the following aspects on its wish list:

2 or more dock doors

Staging space (Off load, select and ship orders)

Ability for GBFB to operate our walk behind power jacks

Ability for GBFB to operate our diesel-powered refrigerated trailer at the dock

Restrooms for GBFB staff and agency partners

Available 1 or 2 times a week (Prefer Tuesdays and/or Wednesdays)

Available from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Recommendations or information for a possible new site should contact agencyrelations@gbfb.org.

