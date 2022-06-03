ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

Activating downtown Pullman — with jazz

Moscow Pullman Daily News
Moscow Pullman Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hv5vA_0fzA6XfD00

A crowd gathered at Pine Street Plaza as jazz music flooded downtown Pullman on Thursday. Marking the event’s fifth anniversary, Music on Main has returned for another year. Tucked in a space next to Riverwalk, a bike and pedestrian trail, people could be seen enjoying local food, dancing and kicking back to local artists.

Peter Smith, a jazz guitarist, kicked off the first week of the event series. This is his second year playing at Music on Main, taking the stage last year after the event’s one-year hiatus.

Smith was born and raised in Pullman, and has been a part of the community for some time now. He currently studies history at Lewis and Clark College in Portland, Ore., after graduating from Pullman High School.

Having learned guitar when he was 9, it wasn’t until he was 12 years old that he started getting into music. Growing up, his parents immersed him in all types of music, and jazz was the one that stuck. As a teenager, Smith listened to Robert Johnson, Aretha Franklin and James Brown — all prominent blues, soul and jazz artists.

In high school, he joined the jazz band and now that he’s in college, he takes private jazz guitar lessons. Smith also knows how to play the piano, first learning when he was 5 years old. Music is an important part of his family.

In the region, Smith has performed at The Green Frog and Palouse Caboose Bar and Grill in Palouse. Smith said he got his start playing at open mics to “get himself out there.”

“I’ve been a part of this community for a long time,” Smith said. “So it’s kind of cool to be able to share with the community.”

In Portland, Smith plays local concerts with his jazz band, and plans on starting a band with some friends.

Music on Main is a weekly summer event, happening every Thursday evening from June through September. Musicians from Pullman, Moscow and elsewhere on the Palouse take the stage and share their tunes. Dan Maher, the Jon and Rand Band, and others will be heard at the event in the coming weeks.

Marie Dymkoski, organizer and executive director of the Pullman Chamber of Commerce, said it is an opportunity for the community to come out and enjoy the local music, while also supporting local businesses.

“This is a way for us to activate our downtown,” Dymkoski said. “And because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s really important to remind our community in our region that there are these businesses in downtown Pullman that have really suffered the last couple of years.”

Most restaurants and coffee shops in the area are open during the event, and soon, a new business will be launching in the old Taco Bar space to offer adult beverages.

Starting in 2017, Music on Main began in High Street Plaza to employ an underutilized area of downtown. Looking at other areas to host the event, it moved to Pine Street in 2019 because of the beautiful scenery.

Music on Main took a hiatus in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and returned in 2021, where people could be seen wearing masks and observing social distancing guidelines. Dymkoski said it’s exciting to see more events happening in the area as the pandemic restrictions continue to lift.

Pearce can be reached at epearce@dnews.com or on Twitter @Emily_A_Pearce.

Comments / 0

Related
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane Pride to paint a street honoring Pride Month in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — June designates Pride Month in the U.S., and Spokane Pride wants your say in their next big project. Partnering with local nonprofits that serve the LGBTQIA2S+ community, Spokane Pride is advocating for the first-ever rainbow painted crosswalks in Spokane through #proudlycrossing. This year marks 30 years...
inlander.com

The Farm Chicks Show celebrates 20 years this weekend; here's our guide to even more local vintage shopping before or after

There's a certain giddiness that takes over me, like a little kid on Christmas Eve, in the days leading up to The Farm Chicks Show. This year, that feeling is elevated even more, as the annual two-day celebration of all things old and handmade celebrates its 20th anniversary after some uncertainty — the 2020 event was canceled entirely, and last year's was moved to August, whereas it usually happens the first full weekend of June.
SPOKANE, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

Neighborhood of the Week — Take it to the river

Without fail, every time I walk along the Spokane River in spring/early summer, I’ll say something along the lines of “Wow, the water level is high.”. This comment exists in the category of Dumb Guy/Captain Obvious comments like, “Man, how about this weather?” and “It’s always raining on Memorial Day weekend around here.” At the very least, such comments allow for small talk with neighbors, so as to avoid mentioning politics or religion.
POST FALLS, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pullman, WA
Pullman, WA
Government
Local
Washington Entertainment
City
Palouse, WA
Local
Washington Government
Pullman, WA
Entertainment
Yakima Herald Republic

Yakama Nation member opens Native American comfort food restaurant in Spokane

A restaurant that serves Native American comfort food is coming to the Logan Neighborhood this summer. Jenny Slagle and her husband, Andrew, are planning in August to open Indigenous Eats in a 1,900-square-foot space formerly occupied by Bruchi's Cheesesteaks & Subs at 829 E. Boone Ave., Suite E. "We thought,...
SPOKANE, WA
bassmaster.com

Palaniuk’s pending child

Here’s a quick update on the pending birth of Brandon and Tiffanie Palaniuk’s first child, likely the most anticipated and followed birth in the history of the Bassmaster Elite Series at this point. “So far so good,” Tiffanie reported from base camp in Rathdrum, Idaho. “Still hoping she...
RATHDRUM, ID
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Brown
Person
Aretha Franklin
bassmaster.com

Midday report from Rathdrum, Idaho

A lot of talk this week around Brandon Palaniuk, his AOY bid and the pending birth of his and wife Tiffanie’s first child. Palaniuk has said repeatedly, when the call comes, he’s outta here. We reached out to Tiffanie for a midday report on how she’s doing back...
RATHDRUM, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane Public Schools Wednesday meeting to discuss school safety

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Public Schools Board is having a meeting on Wednesday to talk about campus safety. In the board meeting, SPS will talk about safety protocols amid the recent school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that killed 19 children and two teachers. Some of the things that will be discussed at the meeting that are currently in progress include updating cameras, adding additional training for students and staff, increasing campus safety staff, introducing alert technology and more.
SPOKANE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz Music#Jazz Guitarist#Jazz Band#Lewis And Clark College#Pullman High School#Palouse Caboose Bar#Grill
Big Country News

Rosauers Purchases Dissmore's Grocery Store in Pullman

PULLMAN - In an announcement posted to social media Friday, the owners of Dissmore's IGA in Pullman announced that Rosauers had purchased the store. "Our family would like to take this time to thank the community and our customers for supporting Dissmore's for the past 85 years," read a statement from owners Archie and Shelley McGregor. "We have been honored to implement the Hometown Proud philosophy by supporting organizations in Pullman and the surrounding communities over the years."
PULLMAN, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

Building a new mill

The 50-acre Millworx location under development in Post Falls will include a 60-unit mixed apartment building (with commercial space on the ground floor), a 61-unit single townhome-style neighborhood, a former warehouse to be renovated into a restaurant or brewery, a duel-branded hotel and a Kindred & Co. bookstore and bistro.
POST FALLS, ID
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Business owners speak out about high cost of crime in Spokane

(The Center Square) – Sheldon Jackson, owner of Selkirk Development in Spokane, told a 65-member Zoom audience that it is time to “take back our city from irresponsible public officials.”. He issued the call for action this week during the monthly digital meeting organized by the Spokane Business...
SPOKANE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Guitar
Coeur d'Alene Press

Farewell, 'simply' North Idaho

This is typically a research-based column space, meant to make little reference to anything personal. As you read this, we’re cleaning an empty house which is no longer ours. The Pod with our meager belongings is gone, and tomorrow morning, we’ll no longer be Kootenai County residents. After 23 years of Idaho life.
Big Country News

North Idaho man Killed in Saturday Head-On Collision

COEUR D'ALENE - Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision that occurred just before 2:33 pm on Saturday, June 4th, in Bonner County. The crash occurred on State Highway 57 near mile post 21, just south of Priest Lake. A 41-year-old male, from Priest River, Idaho, was driving a gray 1998 Mazda pickup, northbound on State Highway 57, when he went left of center and entered the southbound lane.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Moscow Pullman Daily News

Moscow Pullman Daily News

Moscow, ID
860
Followers
64
Post
112K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Moscow Pullman Daily News

Comments / 0

Community Policy