Without fail, every time I walk along the Spokane River in spring/early summer, I’ll say something along the lines of “Wow, the water level is high.”. This comment exists in the category of Dumb Guy/Captain Obvious comments like, “Man, how about this weather?” and “It’s always raining on Memorial Day weekend around here.” At the very least, such comments allow for small talk with neighbors, so as to avoid mentioning politics or religion.

POST FALLS, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO