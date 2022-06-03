Movers & Shakers

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Post Falls, ID

Coeur d'Alene Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePost Falls-based JMC Idaho, the managing entity for Riverbend Commerce Park, Jacklin Land Company and Bighorn Ventures has hired one employee and promoted another. Logan Brastrup, CPA has been hired as controller. Brastrup earned his master’s in accounting at the University of Nevada, Reno, and...

cdapress.com

Coeur d'Alene Press

Growing the STEM continues to grow

COEUR d’ALENE — For Lake City High School student Polina Epshtein, serving as a Growing the STEM student board member this past year has taught her she is capable of great things. Initially, Epshtein doubted the difference she could make for younger students. “I’m only in high school,...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Milestone Announcements

Gary and Susan (Clifford) Buckner, of Hayden, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. Their children are Melissa Baker of Garwood, Cheryl Mahoney of Rathdrum and Katie Buckner of Tacoma, Wash. They have five grandchildren. BIRTH. Quintin Gregory Johnson was born at 2:56 p.m. May 20, 2022, at HazelTree Birth Home...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

'Normal' housing market on horizon

COEUR d’ALENE — The once screaming hot Idaho housing market seems to be losing its steam. “I think we're headed toward a more normal market,” said Chad Oakland with Northwest Realty Group. According to Redfin, a real estate brokerage, 41% of Boise home sellers dropped their prices...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Community invited to discuss youth mental health

COEUR d’ALENE — The public is invited to participate in a youth mental health forum from 6 to 8 p.m., June 14 in the Lake City High School Library, 6101 N. Ramsey Road, Coeur d'Alene. The forum is hosted by Communities for Youth, an Idaho-based nonprofit that is...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Building a new mill

The 50-acre Millworx location under development in Post Falls will include a 60-unit mixed apartment building (with commercial space on the ground floor), a 61-unit single townhome-style neighborhood, a former warehouse to be renovated into a restaurant or brewery, a duel-branded hotel and a Kindred & Co. bookstore and bistro.
POST FALLS, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Proactive preparedness

POST FALLS — Participation in an emergency preparedness program has prompted 18-year-old Miles Butler to help his community be ready when calamity strikes. The Post Falls High School senior, who attended a Federal Emergency Management Agency Emergency Preparedness Camp in 2019 and spent two years serving on FEMA's Youth Preparedness Council, will distribute free emergency preparedness kits between 5 and 7 p.m. Monday at the Post Falls Library, at 821 N. Spokane St.
POST FALLS, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

SHOLEH: Thanks for compelling farewell column

As a former resident of Coeur d’Alene, I remember well the thoughtful writings of Sholeh Patrick. Her recent farewell note to the Cd'A community, which I saw on Facebook, was particularly compelling, and I wanted to thank her for it. We loved our seven years in Coeur d’Alene, and...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Neighborhood of the Week — Take it to the river

Without fail, every time I walk along the Spokane River in spring/early summer, I’ll say something along the lines of “Wow, the water level is high.”. This comment exists in the category of Dumb Guy/Captain Obvious comments like, “Man, how about this weather?” and “It’s always raining on Memorial Day weekend around here.” At the very least, such comments allow for small talk with neighbors, so as to avoid mentioning politics or religion.
POST FALLS, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Sheriff criticizes Justice Building expansion

COEUR d’ALENE — Kootenai County Sheriff Bob Norris said he wants county commissioners to spend federal funds to expand the jail, rather than for the Justice Building located on the county's main campus in Coeur d'Alene. But federal guidelines state the funds can’t be used that way.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Huckleberries

Doug Clark wasn’t looking for a sign when he visited Coeur d’Alene Tuesday. But he found one as he waited for a burger at Hudson’s – a colorful poster advertising the 20th Street Music Week on the restaurant wall. “Seeing the poster at Hudson’s was a...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Cd'A firefighters recognized

Erik Loney has been selected as the Coeur d'Alene Fire Department's firefighter/paramedic of the year. “We can’t express how proud we are of Paramedic Loney for this achievement," said Fire Chief Thomas Greif. "Erik demonstrates a high level of professionalism and commitment to this profession on a daily basis. The Fire Department, city of Coeur d’Alene and entire community are fortunate to have him as a first responder."
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Legals for June, 4 2022

KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Public comments, invocations on council agenda

COEUR d’ALENE — The Coeur d’Alene City Council will meet Tuesday and consider a new policy on accepting public comments, and will discuss its long-standing practice of an opening prayer before each meeting. The council may limit comments to Coeur d’Alene residents only, Kootenai County residents only,...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

A run for their money

COEUR d’ALENE — Aiden Alderson was among the first finishers in Saturday’s Foot Pursuit at McEuen Park that sees citizens trying to beat Idaho State Police troopers. But there was one trooper he couldn't catch: His dad, Richard Alderson. “He’s the trooper that beat me,” Aiden said....
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

FIRST AMENDMENT: Protect your rights

City bureaucrats and some wannabe dictators on the Cd'A City Council are plotting to muzzle the public and destroy their First Amendment rights. By adopting a "policy" severely (and illegally) restricting public comment at all city meetings. It's on the agenda for the Tuesday June 7 Cd'A City Council meeting...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Lightning is not just confined to Earth

According to Cliff’s records, the spring season in Coeur d’Alene has been the coolest on record. Late last week, we did feel some hints of summer weather as temperatures warmed into the upper 70s and the humidity levels were high. By late Friday, thunderstorms moved into the region and temperatures cooled down once again.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Treaty Rock treated to a history lesson

POST FALLS — Treaty Rock Elementary fourth-graders were treated to lessons in Post Falls history Friday. Rotating through several stations in small groups, students enjoyed pioneer games outside, learned about safety in the woods from Tom Newcombe, a member of the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office Volunteer Search and Rescue Unit, learned how to make butter with retired special education teacher Lorie Kalosky and soaked in the knowledge of Kim Brown, Judy Cowan and Pam Rodkey from the Post Falls Historical Society and more.
POST FALLS, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

North Idaho Now podcast Episode 138: Headlines from 6/1 thru 6/3

Mad Bomber Brewing Company, Black Sheep Sporting Goods, and Lucky Friday/Hecla Mining Company. In this episode of the North Idaho Now Podcast, Chanse Watson and Molly Roberts take you through the latest news coming out of the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press, the Bonner County Daily Bee, the Shoshone News-Press, and the the Bonners Ferry Herald from June 1-3.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Northwest Notes June 4, 2022

The Coeur d'Alene Lumbermen class AA team's game vs. the Yakima Pepsi Beetles on Friday at Medical Lake High, part of a tournament hosted by Medical Lake and Colfax, was canceled due to the threat of rain and thunderstorms. The Lums have two tourney games scheduled for today at McDonald...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID

