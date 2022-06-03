ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spirit Lake, ID

Spirit Lake eyes new fees

By BILL BULEY
Coeur d'Alene Press
 3 days ago

SPIRIT LAKE — The city of Spirit Lake is considering a number of new fees and increasing current ones as well. A public hearing is set for 6:30 p.m. June 14 at Spirit Lake City Hall. According to the resolution, the "Council has determined that the revised fees...

cdapress.com

Bonner County Daily Bee

City awards GN Road repair bid

SANDPOINT – The city has awarded a $141,335 bid to Wood’s Crushing and Hauling Inc. to repair Great Northern Road. The project will replace 1,300 feet and the full width of the road starting north of Gooby Road. Infrastructure and Development Service Director Amanda Wilson told the council the project was necessary due to the poor condition of that stretch of road.
SANDPOINT, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Neighborhood of the Week — Take it to the river

Without fail, every time I walk along the Spokane River in spring/early summer, I’ll say something along the lines of “Wow, the water level is high.”. This comment exists in the category of Dumb Guy/Captain Obvious comments like, “Man, how about this weather?” and “It’s always raining on Memorial Day weekend around here.” At the very least, such comments allow for small talk with neighbors, so as to avoid mentioning politics or religion.
POST FALLS, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Public comments, invocations on council agenda

COEUR d’ALENE — The Coeur d’Alene City Council will meet Tuesday and consider a new policy on accepting public comments, and will discuss its long-standing practice of an opening prayer before each meeting. The council may limit comments to Coeur d’Alene residents only, Kootenai County residents only,...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
starvedrock.media

Spokane mayor vetoes watering restrictions

(The Center Square) - Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward has vetoed an ordinance to restrict the hours that residents and businesses can water during the summer months. She informed the city council this week that her veto is based on the “punitive” nature of the ordinance. She said the legislation relies on neighbors “snitching” to trigger penalties when someone waters outside of mandated day, time and length constraints.
Coeur d'Alene Press

Building a new mill

The 50-acre Millworx location under development in Post Falls will include a 60-unit mixed apartment building (with commercial space on the ground floor), a 61-unit single townhome-style neighborhood, a former warehouse to be renovated into a restaurant or brewery, a duel-branded hotel and a Kindred & Co. bookstore and bistro.
POST FALLS, ID
KREM

North Idaho housing values skyrocketing

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Kootenai County property owners may be in for a shock when they receive their 2022 property value assessment notices, which are reportedly expected to arrive in the mail this week. “My anticipation is (property value assessments) are going to be significantly higher than last year,”...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

FIRST AMENDMENT: Protect your rights

City bureaucrats and some wannabe dictators on the Cd'A City Council are plotting to muzzle the public and destroy their First Amendment rights. By adopting a "policy" severely (and illegally) restricting public comment at all city meetings. It's on the agenda for the Tuesday June 7 Cd'A City Council meeting...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane Pride to paint a street honoring Pride Month in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — June designates Pride Month in the U.S., and Spokane Pride wants your say in their next big project. Partnering with local nonprofits that serve the LGBTQIA2S+ community, Spokane Pride is advocating for the first-ever rainbow painted crosswalks in Spokane through #proudlycrossing. This year marks 30 years...
Coeur d'Alene Press

Cd'A firefighters recognized

Erik Loney has been selected as the Coeur d'Alene Fire Department's firefighter/paramedic of the year. “We can’t express how proud we are of Paramedic Loney for this achievement," said Fire Chief Thomas Greif. "Erik demonstrates a high level of professionalism and commitment to this profession on a daily basis. The Fire Department, city of Coeur d’Alene and entire community are fortunate to have him as a first responder."
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

A run for their money

COEUR d’ALENE — Aiden Alderson was among the first finishers in Saturday’s Foot Pursuit at McEuen Park that sees citizens trying to beat Idaho State Police troopers. But there was one trooper he couldn't catch: His dad, Richard Alderson. “He’s the trooper that beat me,” Aiden said....
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

'Normal' housing market on horizon

COEUR d’ALENE — The once screaming hot Idaho housing market seems to be losing its steam. “I think we're headed toward a more normal market,” said Chad Oakland with Northwest Realty Group. According to Redfin, a real estate brokerage, 41% of Boise home sellers dropped their prices...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Sheriff criticizes Justice Building expansion

COEUR d’ALENE — Kootenai County Sheriff Bob Norris said he wants county commissioners to spend federal funds to expand the jail, rather than for the Justice Building located on the county's main campus in Coeur d'Alene. But federal guidelines state the funds can’t be used that way.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Legals for June, 4 2022

NOTICE TO CREDITORS CASE NO. CV28-22-2787 (I.C. § 15-3-801) IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF KOOTENAI IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: MARY F. STELLY-KNAUFF, DECEASED. NOTICE IS GIVEN that James E. Knauff, III, has been appointed Personal Representative of the Decedent. All persons having claims against the Decedent or her Estate are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented to the undersigned at the address below, and filed with the Clerk of the Court. DATED this 1st day of June, 2022 RAMSDEN, MARFICE, EALY & DE SMET, LLP Theron J. De Smet Attorneys for the Personal Representative 700 Northwest Boulevard Coeur d'Alene, ID 83814 Legal#8893 AD#539242 June 4, 11, 18, 2022.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

Flash Flooding possible for parts of Spokane County and North Idaho

* WHAT…Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be. * WHERE…Portions of Idaho, including the following counties,. Bonner, Kootenai, Lewis and Nez Perce. Portions of Washington,. including the following counties, Asotin, Chelan, Ferry, Garfield,. Okanogan, Pend Oreille, Spokane and Stevens. * WHEN…Through this evening. * IMPACTS…Excessive...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

Milestone Announcements

Gary and Susan (Clifford) Buckner, of Hayden, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. Their children are Melissa Baker of Garwood, Cheryl Mahoney of Rathdrum and Katie Buckner of Tacoma, Wash. They have five grandchildren. BIRTH. Quintin Gregory Johnson was born at 2:56 p.m. May 20, 2022, at HazelTree Birth Home...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Business owners speak out about high cost of crime in Spokane

(The Center Square) – Sheldon Jackson, owner of Selkirk Development in Spokane, told a 65-member Zoom audience that it is time to “take back our city from irresponsible public officials.”. He issued the call for action this week during the monthly digital meeting organized by the Spokane Business...
SPOKANE, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

SHOLEH: Thanks for compelling farewell column

As a former resident of Coeur d’Alene, I remember well the thoughtful writings of Sholeh Patrick. Her recent farewell note to the Cd'A community, which I saw on Facebook, was particularly compelling, and I wanted to thank her for it. We loved our seven years in Coeur d’Alene, and...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID

