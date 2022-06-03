ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kootenai County, ID

COVID-19 positivity rates rise again

By BILL BULEY
Coeur d'Alene Press
 3 days ago

COEUR d’ALENE — COVID-19 positivity rates in North Idaho shot up over the past week. Kootenai County’s was at 20% based on 355 PCR tests for the week ending May 28. It has risen six consecutive weeks after...

cdapress.com

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — COVID-19 positivity rates in North Idaho shot up over the past week. Kootenai County's was at 20% based on 355 PCR tests for the week ending May 28. It has risen six consecutive weeks after hitting 3% on April 16, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press.
'Normal' housing market on horizon

COEUR d’ALENE — The once screaming hot Idaho housing market seems to be losing its steam. “I think we're headed toward a more normal market,” said Chad Oakland with Northwest Realty Group. According to Redfin, a real estate brokerage, 41% of Boise home sellers dropped their prices...
Coeur d'Alene Press

Legals for June, 4 2022

NOTICE TO CREDITORS CASE NO. CV28-22-2787 (I.C. § 15-3-801) IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF KOOTENAI IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: MARY F. STELLY-KNAUFF, DECEASED. NOTICE IS GIVEN that James E. Knauff, III, has been appointed Personal Representative of the Decedent. All persons having claims against the Decedent or her Estate are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented to the undersigned at the address below, and filed with the Clerk of the Court. DATED this 1st day of June, 2022 RAMSDEN, MARFICE, EALY & DE SMET, LLP Theron J. De Smet Attorneys for the Personal Representative 700 Northwest Boulevard Coeur d'Alene, ID 83814 Legal#8893 AD#539242 June 4, 11, 18, 2022.
Coeur d'Alene Press

Sheriff criticizes Justice Building expansion

COEUR d’ALENE — Kootenai County Sheriff Bob Norris said he wants county commissioners to spend federal funds to expand the jail, rather than for the Justice Building located on the county's main campus in Coeur d'Alene. But federal guidelines state the funds can’t be used that way.
Shoshone News Press

Maverik awarded bid for Smelterville property

WALLACE — Top Gun may be in theaters, but Maverik is headed to Smelterville. On Tuesday afternoon, the Shoshone Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) approved a $2,160,000 bid from gas station company Maverik Inc. concerning a parcel of county-owned property in Smelterville. The property, Parcel No. O31500040010, which sits...
Coeur d'Alene Press

SHOLEH: Thanks for compelling farewell column

As a former resident of Coeur d’Alene, I remember well the thoughtful writings of Sholeh Patrick. Her recent farewell note to the Cd'A community, which I saw on Facebook, was particularly compelling, and I wanted to thank her for it. We loved our seven years in Coeur d’Alene, and...
Coeur d'Alene Press

Building a new mill

The 50-acre Millworx location under development in Post Falls will include a 60-unit mixed apartment building (with commercial space on the ground floor), a 61-unit single townhome-style neighborhood, a former warehouse to be renovated into a restaurant or brewery, a duel-branded hotel and a Kindred & Co. bookstore and bistro.
Coeur d'Alene Press

Lightning is not just confined to Earth

According to Cliff’s records, the spring season in Coeur d’Alene has been the coolest on record. Late last week, we did feel some hints of summer weather as temperatures warmed into the upper 70s and the humidity levels were high. By late Friday, thunderstorms moved into the region and temperatures cooled down once again.
Coeur d'Alene Press

Farewell, 'simply' North Idaho

This is typically a research-based column space, meant to make little reference to anything personal. As you read this, we’re cleaning an empty house which is no longer ours. The Pod with our meager belongings is gone, and tomorrow morning, we’ll no longer be Kootenai County residents. After 23 years of Idaho life.

