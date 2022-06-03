ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coeur D'alene, ID

Charlet Anabel Hannon, 94

Coeur d'Alene Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn loving memory of our mother, Charlet Anabel Hannon, who passed away on May 9, 2022, after a brief illness surrounded by her family. She was the devoted wife of Daniel Hannon who preceded her in death in 2003. They were married for 55 years. She was also a loving sister,...

cdapress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Coeur d'Alene Press

James Preston Freeman, 52

James Preston Freeman, 52, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, passed away May 21, 2022 in Montana. He was born in Deer Lodge, Mont., Aug. 27, 1969, the son of Georgeanna Ardiss Hartung. A viewing will be held at 10 a.m. until noon, Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at the Yates Funeral...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

LEGION BASEBALL: Northern Lakes rained out again

RATHDRUM — The Northern Lakes Mountaineers "A" American Legion baseball team had its scheduled doubleheader vs. Clark Fork Valley of Plains, Mont., on Sunday at Gorton Field rained out. Northern Lakes is scheduled to return to action Tuesday, June 14 at home vs. Camas Prairie in North Idaho League...
RATHDRUM, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

'Normal' housing market on horizon

COEUR d’ALENE — The once screaming hot Idaho housing market seems to be losing its steam. “I think we're headed toward a more normal market,” said Chad Oakland with Northwest Realty Group. According to Redfin, a real estate brokerage, 41% of Boise home sellers dropped their prices...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Neighborhood of the Week — Take it to the river

Without fail, every time I walk along the Spokane River in spring/early summer, I’ll say something along the lines of “Wow, the water level is high.”. This comment exists in the category of Dumb Guy/Captain Obvious comments like, “Man, how about this weather?” and “It’s always raining on Memorial Day weekend around here.” At the very least, such comments allow for small talk with neighbors, so as to avoid mentioning politics or religion.
POST FALLS, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Coeur D'alene, ID
Obituaries
City
Coeur D'alene, ID
Idaho State
Idaho Obituaries
City
Jackson, ID
State
Florida State
Coeur d'Alene Press

A run for their money

COEUR d’ALENE — Aiden Alderson was among the first finishers in Saturday’s Foot Pursuit at McEuen Park that sees citizens trying to beat Idaho State Police troopers. But there was one trooper he couldn't catch: His dad, Richard Alderson. “He’s the trooper that beat me,” Aiden said....
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

SHOLEH: Thanks for compelling farewell column

As a former resident of Coeur d’Alene, I remember well the thoughtful writings of Sholeh Patrick. Her recent farewell note to the Cd'A community, which I saw on Facebook, was particularly compelling, and I wanted to thank her for it. We loved our seven years in Coeur d’Alene, and...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

LEGION BASEBALL: Lums, Mountaineers rained out

Rain canceled two games the Coeur d'Alene Lumbermen "AA" team had scheduled for Saturday in Colfax, as part of a round-robin American Legion baseball tournament. The forecast of rain today wiped out games the Lums had intended to play today in Spokane. Coeur d'Alene (4-2) is scheduled to return to...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Northwest Notes June 4, 2022

The Coeur d'Alene Lumbermen class AA team's game vs. the Yakima Pepsi Beetles on Friday at Medical Lake High, part of a tournament hosted by Medical Lake and Colfax, was canceled due to the threat of rain and thunderstorms. The Lums have two tourney games scheduled for today at McDonald...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John
Coeur d'Alene Press

Community invited to discuss youth mental health

COEUR d’ALENE — The public is invited to participate in a youth mental health forum from 6 to 8 p.m., June 14 in the Lake City High School Library, 6101 N. Ramsey Road, Coeur d'Alene. The forum is hosted by Communities for Youth, an Idaho-based nonprofit that is...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Lightning is not just confined to Earth

According to Cliff’s records, the spring season in Coeur d’Alene has been the coolest on record. Late last week, we did feel some hints of summer weather as temperatures warmed into the upper 70s and the humidity levels were high. By late Friday, thunderstorms moved into the region and temperatures cooled down once again.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Cd'A firefighters recognized

Erik Loney has been selected as the Coeur d'Alene Fire Department's firefighter/paramedic of the year. “We can’t express how proud we are of Paramedic Loney for this achievement," said Fire Chief Thomas Greif. "Erik demonstrates a high level of professionalism and commitment to this profession on a daily basis. The Fire Department, city of Coeur d’Alene and entire community are fortunate to have him as a first responder."
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Legals for June, 4 2022

NOTICE TO CREDITORS CASE NO. CV28-22-2787 (I.C. § 15-3-801) IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF KOOTENAI IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: MARY F. STELLY-KNAUFF, DECEASED. NOTICE IS GIVEN that James E. Knauff, III, has been appointed Personal Representative of the Decedent. All persons having claims against the Decedent or her Estate are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented to the undersigned at the address below, and filed with the Clerk of the Court. DATED this 1st day of June, 2022 RAMSDEN, MARFICE, EALY & DE SMET, LLP Theron J. De Smet Attorneys for the Personal Representative 700 Northwest Boulevard Coeur d'Alene, ID 83814 Legal#8893 AD#539242 June 4, 11, 18, 2022.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cystic Fibrosis#Catholic Church#Anabel#Hospice#Jackson High School
Coeur d'Alene Press

Growing the STEM continues to grow

COEUR d’ALENE — For Lake City High School student Polina Epshtein, serving as a Growing the STEM student board member this past year has taught her she is capable of great things. Initially, Epshtein doubted the difference she could make for younger students. “I’m only in high school,...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Building a new mill

The 50-acre Millworx location under development in Post Falls will include a 60-unit mixed apartment building (with commercial space on the ground floor), a 61-unit single townhome-style neighborhood, a former warehouse to be renovated into a restaurant or brewery, a duel-branded hotel and a Kindred & Co. bookstore and bistro.
POST FALLS, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Proactive preparedness

POST FALLS — Participation in an emergency preparedness program has prompted 18-year-old Miles Butler to help his community be ready when calamity strikes. The Post Falls High School senior, who attended a Federal Emergency Management Agency Emergency Preparedness Camp in 2019 and spent two years serving on FEMA's Youth Preparedness Council, will distribute free emergency preparedness kits between 5 and 7 p.m. Monday at the Post Falls Library, at 821 N. Spokane St.
POST FALLS, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Treaty Rock treated to a history lesson

POST FALLS — Treaty Rock Elementary fourth-graders were treated to lessons in Post Falls history Friday. Rotating through several stations in small groups, students enjoyed pioneer games outside, learned about safety in the woods from Tom Newcombe, a member of the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office Volunteer Search and Rescue Unit, learned how to make butter with retired special education teacher Lorie Kalosky and soaked in the knowledge of Kim Brown, Judy Cowan and Pam Rodkey from the Post Falls Historical Society and more.
POST FALLS, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Coeur d'Alene Press

Priest River man killed in Saturday crash

A Priest River man was killed in a fatal crash Saturday afternoon on Highway 57 near Priest Lake. Idaho State Police said the man was killed in a two-vehicle collision that occurred just before 2:33 p.m., according to a press release. The crash occurred near milepost 21 on Highway 57,...
PRIEST RIVER, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

'A Musical Journey'

Longtime piano instructor Marilynn Snyder will perform "A Musical Journey" at the Music Conservatory of Coeur d'Alene at 7 tonight. The performance will include music from Handel, Mozart and Brahms as well as 20th century ballades. Snyder will close with Burt Bacharach's “What the World Needs Now is Love."
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Mock DUI reminds Lakeland students: Don't drink and drive

Lakeland High School seniors received a grim reminder of the dangers of drinking and driving as they witnessed the annual mock DUI driver fatality Friday morning. Staged by Northern Lakes Fire District with Lakeland High, Rathdrum Police Department, Idaho State Police, Life Flight, Bell Tower Funeral Home and Superior Towing, the event provided an educational opportunity to prevent loss of life or injury from driving under the influence.
RATHDRUM, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy