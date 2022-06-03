Preparing to protect in the wake of tragedy

Law enforcement officials in Whitman County completed emergency response trainings this week, including exercises simulating active shooter scenarios.

The trainings, which wrapped up Thursday, took place on Washington State University’s campus.

“We’ve been planning this for months,” said Steve Hansen, assistant police chief with the WSU Police Department. “But I think it’s really relevant in the current moment.”

Pullman Police Chief Gary Jenkins acknowledged in a recent news release that the massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, left people around the country worried for the safety of their own schools and communities. His department is working to ensure current response plans would be effective had the mass shooting in Uvalde occurred in Pullman.

On Monday and Tuesday, officers from WSU, deputies from the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office and officers at the Pullman and Colfax police departments participated in the exercises.

There were also trainings on Wednesday and Thursday for fire and emergency medical service staff.

“It led to some really good conversations between police and fire about who would be doing what, and what the capabilities were,” Hansen said. “I think it put things in perspective to actually work through the simulations to see what would have to be done and how many resources are needed.”

The exercises for the police officers focused on how to respond rapidly to an active shooter situation, Hansen said. There were also scenarios which required the officers to work with local firefighters to practice assisting injured people.

“Those were the learning objectives even before the events in Uvalde,” he said. “(The exercises) focused on doing our best to help those who are potentially injured the quickest that we can.”

The trainings are part of the ALERRT (Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training) program operated by Texas State University, designed to “prepare the first responder to isolate, distract and neutralize an active shooter,” according to its website.

Hansen said a lot of effort went into making the exercises realistic.

Aaron Breshears, acting commander and lead firearms instructor at the Pullman Police Department, said the program studies past high-risk situations to determine what law enforcement tactics were successful and which ones failed.

“Even prior to the tragedy in Uvalde, we have tried to instill in our officers and make sure they’re fully aware that if there’s something like that happening, they’re being asked to put their lives on the line,” Breshears said. “Our officers are willing to do that.”

He added that anytime his officers attend a training, they gain valuable insights into various tactics they may need to utilize later on.

However, not everything at the trainings was new. Breshears said some of the exercises were refreshers on trainings from the past.

“In some cases, this may be the most dangerous thing an officer will ever do in their career,” he said. “The bottom line, from a law enforcement standpoint, is we are paid to protect our citizens. We have a duty and an obligation and it’s our honor to do that.”

