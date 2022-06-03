ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

Preparing to protect in the wake of tragedy

Moscow Pullman Daily News
Moscow Pullman Daily News
 3 days ago

Law enforcement officials in Whitman County completed emergency response trainings this week, including exercises simulating active shooter scenarios.

The trainings, which wrapped up Thursday, took place on Washington State University’s campus.

“We’ve been planning this for months,” said Steve Hansen, assistant police chief with the WSU Police Department. “But I think it’s really relevant in the current moment.”

Pullman Police Chief Gary Jenkins acknowledged in a recent news release that the massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, left people around the country worried for the safety of their own schools and communities. His department is working to ensure current response plans would be effective had the mass shooting in Uvalde occurred in Pullman.

On Monday and Tuesday, officers from WSU, deputies from the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office and officers at the Pullman and Colfax police departments participated in the exercises.

There were also trainings on Wednesday and Thursday for fire and emergency medical service staff.

“It led to some really good conversations between police and fire about who would be doing what, and what the capabilities were,” Hansen said. “I think it put things in perspective to actually work through the simulations to see what would have to be done and how many resources are needed.”

The exercises for the police officers focused on how to respond rapidly to an active shooter situation, Hansen said. There were also scenarios which required the officers to work with local firefighters to practice assisting injured people.

“Those were the learning objectives even before the events in Uvalde,” he said. “(The exercises) focused on doing our best to help those who are potentially injured the quickest that we can.”

The trainings are part of the ALERRT (Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training) program operated by Texas State University, designed to “prepare the first responder to isolate, distract and neutralize an active shooter,” according to its website.

Hansen said a lot of effort went into making the exercises realistic.

Aaron Breshears, acting commander and lead firearms instructor at the Pullman Police Department, said the program studies past high-risk situations to determine what law enforcement tactics were successful and which ones failed.

“Even prior to the tragedy in Uvalde, we have tried to instill in our officers and make sure they’re fully aware that if there’s something like that happening, they’re being asked to put their lives on the line,” Breshears said. “Our officers are willing to do that.”

He added that anytime his officers attend a training, they gain valuable insights into various tactics they may need to utilize later on.

However, not everything at the trainings was new. Breshears said some of the exercises were refreshers on trainings from the past.

“In some cases, this may be the most dangerous thing an officer will ever do in their career,” he said. “The bottom line, from a law enforcement standpoint, is we are paid to protect our citizens. We have a duty and an obligation and it’s our honor to do that.”

Palermo can be reached at apalermo@dnews.com or on Twitter @apalermotweets.

Comments / 0

Related
Big Country News

North Idaho man Killed in Saturday Head-On Collision

COEUR D'ALENE - Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision that occurred just before 2:33 pm on Saturday, June 4th, in Bonner County. The crash occurred on State Highway 57 near mile post 21, just south of Priest Lake. A 41-year-old male, from Priest River, Idaho, was driving a gray 1998 Mazda pickup, northbound on State Highway 57, when he went left of center and entered the southbound lane.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
KPVI Newschannel 6

Business owners speak out about high cost of crime in Spokane

(The Center Square) – Sheldon Jackson, owner of Selkirk Development in Spokane, told a 65-member Zoom audience that it is time to “take back our city from irresponsible public officials.”. He issued the call for action this week during the monthly digital meeting organized by the Spokane Business...
SPOKANE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pullman, WA
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Washington, TX
Whitman County, WA
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
County
Whitman County, WA
Pullman, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Colfax, WA
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane Pride to paint a street honoring Pride Month in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — June designates Pride Month in the U.S., and Spokane Pride wants your say in their next big project. Partnering with local nonprofits that serve the LGBTQIA2S+ community, Spokane Pride is advocating for the first-ever rainbow painted crosswalks in Spokane through #proudlycrossing. This year marks 30 years...
nbcrightnow.com

Unlicensed man in Richland ordered to stop practicing medicine

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. - The Washington secretary of health ordered Sami Anwar to stop practicing medicine in the state and pay $1,000. The cease and desist is due to Anwar serving as chief operating officer at a medical center despite having no credentials. He is reported to have intervened in medical care.
RICHLAND, WA
KHQ Right Now

Motorcycle crash in Spokane Valley results in fatality

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley Police Department is on scene of a vehicle v. motorcycle crash off the 12000 block of east Mansfield, between Houk Rd. and Discovery Pl. According to a release, a caller reported a male motorcycle rider appeared to be unconscious and wasn't breathing. Spokane Valley...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Hansen
FOX 28 Spokane

FOUND: Missing teen last seen in Spangle

SPANGLE, Wash. – Following the emergency alert issued for a missing teen from Spangle, Spokane County Sheriff’s Office reports he has been found safe. SCSO thanks the community for their assistance. Last updated on June 3 at 7:20 p.m. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office has issued an emergency...
SPANGLE, WA
News Radio 1310 KLIX

One Killed in Head-on Crash Near Priest Lake

PRIEST LAKE, Idaho (KLIX)-A 41-year-old man died in a head-on crash Saturday afternoon near Priest Lake. According to Idaho State Police, the man from Priest River was driving a gray late 90s Mazda pickup north on State Highway 57 when he went over the centerline on a curve and collided with a newer Ford F150 pulling a trailer. The driver of the Ford, a 57-year-old man from Coeur d'Alene had been wearing a seat belt. ISP said the driver of the Mazda was not wearing a seat belt. The Bonner County Sheriff's office and Priest Lake Fire Department responded to the crash to assist.
PRIEST RIVER, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

Woman missing in Idaho found safe

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho – The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) is asking for your help finding missing Tessa Shannon. According to KCSO, Shannon was last seen near The Moose Lounge on June 1. She’s known to be driving a 2019 Hyundai Tucson, with Idaho plate #K682419. Her...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firearms#Texas State University#Police#The Wsu Police Department#Robb Elementary School#Wsu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Moscow Pullman Daily News

Moscow Pullman Daily News

Moscow, ID
860
Followers
64
Post
112K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Moscow Pullman Daily News

Comments / 0

Community Policy