Coeur D'alene, ID

Cd’A Special Olympics athletes headed to USA games

By CHANSE WATSON
Coeur d'Alene Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorth Idaho is set to be represented next week at the Special Olympics USA Games by two Coeur d’Alene area golfers. Special Olympics Idaho athlete Jake Kerr and partner Matthew Creighton will travel to Orlando, Fla., to join golfers from across the country to battle it out not only for a...

Coeur d'Alene Press

Northwest Notes June 4, 2022

The Coeur d'Alene Lumbermen class AA team's game vs. the Yakima Pepsi Beetles on Friday at Medical Lake High, part of a tournament hosted by Medical Lake and Colfax, was canceled due to the threat of rain and thunderstorms. The Lums have two tourney games scheduled for today at McDonald...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Huckleberries

Doug Clark wasn’t looking for a sign when he visited Coeur d’Alene Tuesday. But he found one as he waited for a burger at Hudson’s – a colorful poster advertising the 20th Street Music Week on the restaurant wall. “Seeing the poster at Hudson’s was a...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

James Preston Freeman, 52

James Preston Freeman, 52, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, passed away May 21, 2022 in Montana. He was born in Deer Lodge, Mont., Aug. 27, 1969, the son of Georgeanna Ardiss Hartung. A viewing will be held at 10 a.m. until noon, Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at the Yates Funeral...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Milestone Announcements

Gary and Susan (Clifford) Buckner, of Hayden, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. Their children are Melissa Baker of Garwood, Cheryl Mahoney of Rathdrum and Katie Buckner of Tacoma, Wash. They have five grandchildren. BIRTH. Quintin Gregory Johnson was born at 2:56 p.m. May 20, 2022, at HazelTree Birth Home...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

'Normal' housing market on horizon

COEUR d’ALENE — The once screaming hot Idaho housing market seems to be losing its steam. “I think we're headed toward a more normal market,” said Chad Oakland with Northwest Realty Group. According to Redfin, a real estate brokerage, 41% of Boise home sellers dropped their prices...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

A run for their money

COEUR d’ALENE — Aiden Alderson was among the first finishers in Saturday’s Foot Pursuit at McEuen Park that sees citizens trying to beat Idaho State Police troopers. But there was one trooper he couldn't catch: His dad, Richard Alderson. “He’s the trooper that beat me,” Aiden said....
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KHQ Right Now

ESPN's Seth Greenberg weighs in on Drew Timme, Gonzaga's roster and conference scuttlebutt

ESPN’s Seth Greenberg was fast asleep Wednesday night on the East Coast when Drew Timme confirmed he’s returning to Gonzaga with a concise “I’m back” tweet. “Mark Few is the one that had to stay up,” Greenberg cracked during a phone interview Thursday morning. “Basically, I don’t have to talk about the guy until November. Fewy’s the one getting paid to worry about that stuff.”
Yakima Herald Republic

Yakama Nation member opens Native American comfort food restaurant in Spokane

A restaurant that serves Native American comfort food is coming to the Logan Neighborhood this summer. Jenny Slagle and her husband, Andrew, are planning in August to open Indigenous Eats in a 1,900-square-foot space formerly occupied by Bruchi's Cheesesteaks & Subs at 829 E. Boone Ave., Suite E. "We thought,...
SPOKANE, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

Lightning is not just confined to Earth

According to Cliff’s records, the spring season in Coeur d’Alene has been the coolest on record. Late last week, we did feel some hints of summer weather as temperatures warmed into the upper 70s and the humidity levels were high. By late Friday, thunderstorms moved into the region and temperatures cooled down once again.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Legals for June, 4 2022

NOTICE TO CREDITORS CASE NO. CV28-22-2787 (I.C. § 15-3-801) IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF KOOTENAI IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: MARY F. STELLY-KNAUFF, DECEASED. NOTICE IS GIVEN that James E. Knauff, III, has been appointed Personal Representative of the Decedent. All persons having claims against the Decedent or her Estate are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented to the undersigned at the address below, and filed with the Clerk of the Court. DATED this 1st day of June, 2022 RAMSDEN, MARFICE, EALY & DE SMET, LLP Theron J. De Smet Attorneys for the Personal Representative 700 Northwest Boulevard Coeur d'Alene, ID 83814 Legal#8893 AD#539242 June 4, 11, 18, 2022.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
KREM2

North Idaho COVID-19 cases in the rise

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — COVID-19 positivity rates in North Idaho shot up over the past week. Kootenai County’s was at 20% based on 355 PCR tests for the week ending May 28. It has risen six consecutive weeks after hitting 3% on April 16, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Farewell, 'simply' North Idaho

This is typically a research-based column space, meant to make little reference to anything personal. As you read this, we’re cleaning an empty house which is no longer ours. The Pod with our meager belongings is gone, and tomorrow morning, we’ll no longer be Kootenai County residents. After 23 years of Idaho life.

