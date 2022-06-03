ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coeur D'alene, ID

Cd'A Shrine Club needs new members

By WILLIAM L. HAMILTON/Guest Opinion
Coeur d'Alene Press
 3 days ago

We were elated to see the front-page story about the Hayden Senior Center (aka: The Hayden Senior Gems) partnering with the Coeur d’Alene Shrine Club following the sale of their previous venue, which had resulted in a steep rent increase. This was indeed a win-win situation for both groups and an...

cdapress.com

Coeur d'Alene Press

Milestone Announcements

Gary and Susan (Clifford) Buckner, of Hayden, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. Their children are Melissa Baker of Garwood, Cheryl Mahoney of Rathdrum and Katie Buckner of Tacoma, Wash. They have five grandchildren. BIRTH. Quintin Gregory Johnson was born at 2:56 p.m. May 20, 2022, at HazelTree Birth Home...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

A run for their money

COEUR d’ALENE — Aiden Alderson was among the first finishers in Saturday’s Foot Pursuit at McEuen Park that sees citizens trying to beat Idaho State Police troopers. But there was one trooper he couldn't catch: His dad, Richard Alderson. “He’s the trooper that beat me,” Aiden said....
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Neighborhood of the Week — Take it to the river

Without fail, every time I walk along the Spokane River in spring/early summer, I’ll say something along the lines of “Wow, the water level is high.”. This comment exists in the category of Dumb Guy/Captain Obvious comments like, “Man, how about this weather?” and “It’s always raining on Memorial Day weekend around here.” At the very least, such comments allow for small talk with neighbors, so as to avoid mentioning politics or religion.
POST FALLS, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane Pride to paint a street honoring Pride Month in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — June designates Pride Month in the U.S., and Spokane Pride wants your say in their next big project. Partnering with local nonprofits that serve the LGBTQIA2S+ community, Spokane Pride is advocating for the first-ever rainbow painted crosswalks in Spokane through #proudlycrossing. This year marks 30 years...
Coeur d'Alene Press

James Preston Freeman, 52

James Preston Freeman, 52, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, passed away May 21, 2022 in Montana. He was born in Deer Lodge, Mont., Aug. 27, 1969, the son of Georgeanna Ardiss Hartung. A viewing will be held at 10 a.m. until noon, Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at the Yates Funeral...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
pugetsound.media

Spokane Radio Reunion 2022

KJRB / Spokane Radio Reunion was well attended at the famous Park Inn. Chadd Parish organized a fine event. Memories were shared of Charlie Brown, Mr. Smooth Peter B, as well as Al Wetzel. Who can you name in this pic?. Did YOU enjoy this post?. Give this a thumbs...
SPOKANE, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

SHOLEH: Thanks for compelling farewell column

As a former resident of Coeur d’Alene, I remember well the thoughtful writings of Sholeh Patrick. Her recent farewell note to the Cd'A community, which I saw on Facebook, was particularly compelling, and I wanted to thank her for it. We loved our seven years in Coeur d’Alene, and...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Legals for June, 4 2022

NOTICE TO CREDITORS CASE NO. CV28-22-2787 (I.C. § 15-3-801) IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF KOOTENAI IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: MARY F. STELLY-KNAUFF, DECEASED. NOTICE IS GIVEN that James E. Knauff, III, has been appointed Personal Representative of the Decedent. All persons having claims against the Decedent or her Estate are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented to the undersigned at the address below, and filed with the Clerk of the Court. DATED this 1st day of June, 2022 RAMSDEN, MARFICE, EALY & DE SMET, LLP Theron J. De Smet Attorneys for the Personal Representative 700 Northwest Boulevard Coeur d'Alene, ID 83814 Legal#8893 AD#539242 June 4, 11, 18, 2022.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Treaty Rock treated to a history lesson

POST FALLS — Treaty Rock Elementary fourth-graders were treated to lessons in Post Falls history Friday. Rotating through several stations in small groups, students enjoyed pioneer games outside, learned about safety in the woods from Tom Newcombe, a member of the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office Volunteer Search and Rescue Unit, learned how to make butter with retired special education teacher Lorie Kalosky and soaked in the knowledge of Kim Brown, Judy Cowan and Pam Rodkey from the Post Falls Historical Society and more.
POST FALLS, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

LEGION BASEBALL: Northern Lakes rained out again

RATHDRUM — The Northern Lakes Mountaineers "A" American Legion baseball team had its scheduled doubleheader vs. Clark Fork Valley of Plains, Mont., on Sunday at Gorton Field rained out. Northern Lakes is scheduled to return to action Tuesday, June 14 at home vs. Camas Prairie in North Idaho League...
RATHDRUM, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Community invited to discuss youth mental health

COEUR d’ALENE — The public is invited to participate in a youth mental health forum from 6 to 8 p.m., June 14 in the Lake City High School Library, 6101 N. Ramsey Road, Coeur d'Alene. The forum is hosted by Communities for Youth, an Idaho-based nonprofit that is...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
News Break
Politics
inlander.com

The Farm Chicks Show celebrates 20 years this weekend; here's our guide to even more local vintage shopping before or after

There's a certain giddiness that takes over me, like a little kid on Christmas Eve, in the days leading up to The Farm Chicks Show. This year, that feeling is elevated even more, as the annual two-day celebration of all things old and handmade celebrates its 20th anniversary after some uncertainty — the 2020 event was canceled entirely, and last year's was moved to August, whereas it usually happens the first full weekend of June.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM

North Idaho housing values skyrocketing

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Kootenai County property owners may be in for a shock when they receive their 2022 property value assessment notices, which are reportedly expected to arrive in the mail this week. “My anticipation is (property value assessments) are going to be significantly higher than last year,”...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Building a new mill

The 50-acre Millworx location under development in Post Falls will include a 60-unit mixed apartment building (with commercial space on the ground floor), a 61-unit single townhome-style neighborhood, a former warehouse to be renovated into a restaurant or brewery, a duel-branded hotel and a Kindred & Co. bookstore and bistro.
POST FALLS, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

'Normal' housing market on horizon

COEUR d’ALENE — The once screaming hot Idaho housing market seems to be losing its steam. “I think we're headed toward a more normal market,” said Chad Oakland with Northwest Realty Group. According to Redfin, a real estate brokerage, 41% of Boise home sellers dropped their prices...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
bassmaster.com

Palaniuk’s pending child

Here’s a quick update on the pending birth of Brandon and Tiffanie Palaniuk’s first child, likely the most anticipated and followed birth in the history of the Bassmaster Elite Series at this point. “So far so good,” Tiffanie reported from base camp in Rathdrum, Idaho. “Still hoping she...
RATHDRUM, ID

