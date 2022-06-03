GUNS: Officials need to take action
All this ongoing murder of innocents with semi and assault rifles is sickening. Double sickening is the response of our elected Idaho officials who year after...cdapress.com
liberals in Boise are not any smarter than anywhere else. They say they love children when they support abortion. Teacher unions say they support teachers but they support school gun free zones leaving teachers vulnerable. Simple solution is to allow schools to defend themselves. Or we can disarm all law biding citizens and make the problem worse.
Another case of an person crying for reform but offering no viable solutions.Taking firearms from law abiding citizens that haven't committed any of the atrocities is not an solution. Better security measures like armed and ready resource officers and secured doors are.
no they don't, parents need to take action at home and realize guns are what has kept us a free country
