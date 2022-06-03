ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GUNS: Officials need to take action

Coeur d'Alene Press
 3 days ago

All this ongoing murder of innocents with semi and assault rifles is sickening. Double sickening is the response of our elected Idaho officials who year after...

stator7
2d ago

liberals in Boise are not any smarter than anywhere else. They say they love children when they support abortion. Teacher unions say they support teachers but they support school gun free zones leaving teachers vulnerable. Simple solution is to allow schools to defend themselves. Or we can disarm all law biding citizens and make the problem worse.

barneyr
2d ago

Another case of an person crying for reform but offering no viable solutions.Taking firearms from law abiding citizens that haven't committed any of the atrocities is not an solution. Better security measures like armed and ready resource officers and secured doors are.

Bryan Alan
2d ago

no they don't, parents need to take action at home and realize guns are what has kept us a free country

Coeur d'Alene Press

GUN VIOLENCE: Action needed now

My heart is broken after the Uvalde shooting of 19 innocent children and two teachers. I am outraged that the No. 1 killer of children is gun violence. I repeat … the No. 1 killer of American children. It is a national health crisis!. Our children are becoming increasingly...
Bonner County Daily Bee

Idaho’s founders put a high priority on gun safety and responsibility

Growing up in Idaho in the 1950s, it was an article of faith that every youngster was going to get the gun responsibility lecture before being turned loose with a firearm–always assume the piece is loaded, never point a gun at anyone, be aware and respectful of everyone around you and so on. It was stressed that safety and responsibility were inherent parts of the use or ownership of a firearm.
kmvt

Officials remind residents of Star Card deadline

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After the deadline was postponed due to COVID-19, residents now have less than one year left to get your READ I.D. or Star Card. The Star Card will be mandatory to get onto a plane, or into any federal building beginning on May 3, 2023.
Coeur d'Alene Press

Legals for June, 4 2022

NOTICE TO CREDITORS CASE NO. CV28-22-2787 (I.C. § 15-3-801) IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF KOOTENAI IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: MARY F. STELLY-KNAUFF, DECEASED. NOTICE IS GIVEN that James E. Knauff, III, has been appointed Personal Representative of the Decedent. All persons having claims against the Decedent or her Estate are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented to the undersigned at the address below, and filed with the Clerk of the Court. DATED this 1st day of June, 2022 RAMSDEN, MARFICE, EALY & DE SMET, LLP Theron J. De Smet Attorneys for the Personal Representative 700 Northwest Boulevard Coeur d'Alene, ID 83814 Legal#8893 AD#539242 June 4, 11, 18, 2022.
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho’s Once ‘Burger King’ Faces up to forty years in Prison

Nicholas Jones, a thirty-six-year-old entrepreneur, and burger magnet could be spending up to forty years in prison after pleading guilty to using Covid relief funds to fuel his political campaign. Mr. Jones ran for Congress in 2020, challenging Congressman Russ Fulcher in the Idaho Republican Primary. He lost that fight and now is endanger of losing his future freedom.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Business owners speak out about high cost of crime in Spokane

(The Center Square) – Sheldon Jackson, owner of Selkirk Development in Spokane, told a 65-member Zoom audience that it is time to “take back our city from irresponsible public officials.”. He issued the call for action this week during the monthly digital meeting organized by the Spokane Business...
Big Country News

North Idaho man Killed in Saturday Head-On Collision

COEUR D'ALENE - Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision that occurred just before 2:33 pm on Saturday, June 4th, in Bonner County. The crash occurred on State Highway 57 near mile post 21, just south of Priest Lake. A 41-year-old male, from Priest River, Idaho, was driving a gray 1998 Mazda pickup, northbound on State Highway 57, when he went left of center and entered the southbound lane.
montanaoutdoor.com

9-year-old recovers from mountain lion attack

SPOKANE – A 9-year-old girl attending a camp near Fruitland in Stevens County, Washington was injured as the result of a cougar attack Saturday morning, May 28. Lily A. Kryzhanivskyy was transported to a hospital. She was released from the intensive care unit on Monday and is in stable condition. Her mother described Lily’s recovery so far as “amazing” and asked Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) staff to share that Lily wants people to know she was “very brave and tough” in the face of the attack.
