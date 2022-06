For almost five decades, Roe v. Wade has been the law of the land. But if the recently leaked Supreme Court draft ruling is any indication, it may not be much longer. But women were having abortions long before Roe — and many will likely seek them even if it falls. What can the history of abortion in the United States tell us about what may lie ahead in a post-Roe world? How far would local women have to travel to get an abortion if it becomes illegal in our region? And what will it mean for the laws in our region?

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 4 HOURS AGO