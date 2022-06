GLENVILLE — Glenville State University alumnus Garrett Hacker has returned to his alma mater, joining the Department of Fine Arts faculty as a lecturer of music. Since January, Hacker has been teaching courses in applied percussion, conducting, and recording and engineering, in addition to conducting the Percussion Ensemble at Glenville State. This new position will see him taking on many of the same responsibilities in a more permanent way.

